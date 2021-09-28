LIVE: Ipswich Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 0 - follow all the action from Portman Road

Portman Road. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Both sides have won just one of their opening eight games and will be looking to kick-start their respective seasons under the lights at Portman Road.

Team news: Ethan Galbraith is not involved and Dan Gardner comes into the team. John Bostock is also absent from the matchday squad.

Rovers: Dahlberg, Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Rowe, Close, Gardner, Smith, Hiwula, Dodoo, Cukur. Subs: Jones, Horton, Olowu, Hasani, Seaman, Vilca, Barlow.

Ipswich: Hladky, Donacien, Edmundson, Burgess, Penney, Evans, Morsy, Burns, Celina, Fraser, Bonne. Subs: Woolfenden, El Mizouni, Harper, Aluko, Chaplin, Norwood.

Latest: Ipswich Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 0

5 Yellow card for Burgess for blocking Dahlberg’s clearance from his hands.

4 Corner for Ipswich. Fraser’s delivery is easily collected by Dahlberg.