LIVE: Ipswich Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 0 - follow all the action from Portman Road

Two of League One’s slow starters meet tonight as Doncaster Rovers travel to Ipswich Town.

By Paul Goodwin
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 3:35 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 7:53 pm
Portman Road. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Both sides have won just one of their opening eight games and will be looking to kick-start their respective seasons under the lights at Portman Road.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.

Team news: Ethan Galbraith is not involved and Dan Gardner comes into the team. John Bostock is also absent from the matchday squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Rovers: Dahlberg, Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Rowe, Close, Gardner, Smith, Hiwula, Dodoo, Cukur. Subs: Jones, Horton, Olowu, Hasani, Seaman, Vilca, Barlow.

Ipswich: Hladky, Donacien, Edmundson, Burgess, Penney, Evans, Morsy, Burns, Celina, Fraser, Bonne. Subs: Woolfenden, El Mizouni, Harper, Aluko, Chaplin, Norwood.

Latest: Ipswich Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 0

5 Yellow card for Burgess for blocking Dahlberg’s clearance from his hands.

4 Corner for Ipswich. Fraser’s delivery is easily collected by Dahlberg.

1 We’re underway. A couple of long balls pumped forward by Ipswich early on.

Ipswich Town v Doncaster Rovers: 'I honestly think we've turned a corner' - Richie Wellens

What Doncaster Rovers' boss wants to see from Jordy Hiwula following his first goal for the club

Richie Wellens issues apology for water bottle incident at Plymouth