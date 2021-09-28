LIVE: Ipswich Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 0 - follow all the action from Portman Road
Two of League One’s slow starters meet tonight as Doncaster Rovers travel to Ipswich Town.
Both sides have won just one of their opening eight games and will be looking to kick-start their respective seasons under the lights at Portman Road.
Team news: Ethan Galbraith is not involved and Dan Gardner comes into the team. John Bostock is also absent from the matchday squad.
Rovers: Dahlberg, Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Rowe, Close, Gardner, Smith, Hiwula, Dodoo, Cukur. Subs: Jones, Horton, Olowu, Hasani, Seaman, Vilca, Barlow.
Ipswich: Hladky, Donacien, Edmundson, Burgess, Penney, Evans, Morsy, Burns, Celina, Fraser, Bonne. Subs: Woolfenden, El Mizouni, Harper, Aluko, Chaplin, Norwood.
Latest: Ipswich Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 0
5 Yellow card for Burgess for blocking Dahlberg’s clearance from his hands.
4 Corner for Ipswich. Fraser’s delivery is easily collected by Dahlberg.
1 We’re underway. A couple of long balls pumped forward by Ipswich early on.