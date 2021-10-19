LIVE: Gillingham v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and full match coverage
Doncaster Rovers are entering a key run of fixtures as they look to pull themselves away from the foot of the table but it starts with a tough trip to Gillingham – which you can follow as it happens.
Join us from the Priestfield Stadium as Rovers take on Steve Evans’ side in the first of a run of seven matches against sides in the bottom half of League One.
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 19:13
MATCH DETAILS
Kick-off: 7.45pm
GILLINGHAM: Cumming; Jackson, Bennett, Ehmer, McKenzie; Tucker; Lloyd, Dempsey, O’Keefe, Carayol; Oliver. Subs: Chapman, Kelman, Lee, Reeves, Akinde, Adshead, Sithole.
ROVERS: Dahlberg; Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Rowe; Bostock, Galbraith; Dodoo, Close, Hiwula; Cukur. Subs: Jones, Olowu, Horton, Smith, Hasani, Barlow.
REFEREE: Sam Purkiss (London)
And the hosts
And the Gills are unchanged from the weekend
Team is in
And it’s one change from the side that started the defeat to Wycombe at the weekend.
Ethan Galbraith unsurprisingly comes back into the side with Rodrigo Vilca dropping out. And the Peruvian winger misses out entirely due to what we understand is illness.
There’s no surprises that Jon Taylor is not part of the squad after suffering swelling to his ankle following his return to action at the weekend. Taylor is here this evening.
Vilca’s illness and Taylor’s absence leaves Rovers with only six subs as Lirak Hasani comes onto the bench.