LIVE: Gillingham 0 Doncaster Rovers 0: Goalless at the break but Rovers on top
Doncaster Rovers are entering a key run of fixtures as they look to pull themselves away from the foot of the table but it starts with a tough trip to Gillingham – which you can follow as it happens.
Join us from the Priestfield Stadium as Rovers take on Steve Evans’ side in the first of a run of seven matches against sides in the bottom half of League One.
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:36
MATCH DETAILS
Kick-off: 7.45pm
GILLINGHAM: Cumming; Jackson, Bennett, Ehmer (Adshead 46), McKenzie; Tucker; Lloyd, Dempsey, O’Keefe, Carayol (Akinde 24); Oliver. Subs: Chapman, Kelman, Lee, Reeves, Sithole.
ROVERS: Dahlberg; Knoyle, Williams (Olowu), Anderson, Rowe; Bostock, Galbraith; Dodoo, Close, Hiwula; Cukur (Smith). Subs: Jones, Horton, Hasani, Barlow.
REFEREE: Sam Purkiss (London)
90. Substitution
Aidan Barlow replaces Kyle Knoyle
90 Free kick well wide
Joe Dodoo drills a low free kick well wide from 25 yards.
9.35pm ADDED TIME
Six minutes
80. Substitution
Joseph Olowu replaces Ro-Shaun Williams
79. GOAL Gillingham
Vadaine Oliver heads Gillingham in front.
A corner was sent under the crossbar and the Gillingham forward gets the header in.
Can’t say it’s not been coming.
75. Substitution
Matt Smith replaces Tiago Cukur
70. Head of steam for the hosts
Gillingham have been much more threatening in the second half and the game has become much more frantic, which plays into the hands of the hosts. Gillingham are pressing higher up the pitch and denying Rovers time on the ball, which is making things all the more nervy.
67. Good chance
Joe Dodoo touches a ball forward into the path of Tiago Cukur who powers to the edge of the area, cuts back to beat his man and sends a low shot on goal. It goes wide, looking as though it came off the fingers of the goalkeeper but the referee gives a goal kick.
61. Chance
Jordy Hiwula receives a pass inside from Tommy Rowe, takes a touch to set himself but fires straight at Jamie Cumming from the edge of the box.