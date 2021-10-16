LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers: Build-up and full match coverage
Doncaster Rovers are looking to build on their good early season home form but face a tough task to do so as they welcome promotion hot tips Wycombe Wanderers – and you can follow the action as it happens.
Join us from the Keepmoat Stadium as Rovers host the Chairboys, who are looking to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.
Rovers picked up a morale-boosting triumph over on-form MK Dons prior to the international break and will hope to show they have turned a corner after their tricky start to the season.
We will be bringing full match coverage via our blog service below. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest.
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 01:29
MATCH DETAILS
Kick-off: 3pm
Confirmed teams: 2pm
Rovers team news: Close rated 50-50, John ruled out, Taylor set to return to bench. Barlow, Gardner and Seaman unlikely to feature.