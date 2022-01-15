LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Wigan Athletic: Build-up and full match coverage

60min Substitution

Omar Bogle replaces Aidan Barlow

53min Goal Wigan

Will Keane heads in from close range.

It was a superb ball into the box by James McClean and Keane made the space to head home.

Mountain to climb.

50min Chance

Another good opportunity for the visitors as the ball drops to Keane 12 yards out and he slams a low shot but Joseph Olowu slides in to block.

49min A bit easy

Wigan snake through Rovers with James McClean carrying the ball into the box. He plays the ball into Will Keane who can only stab a tame effort which Louis Jones holds easily.

4.08pm Back underway

Behind, but doing well

You feared the worst when Wigan took the lead after ten minutes, putting an end to what had been a fairly positive start from Rovers.

But, to their credit, they’ve battled and fought and been determined to get on the front foot and stay on it as much as possible.

They’ve played directly into the front men and picked up the second balls superbly, particularly in the later stages of the half when they were the much more threatening side.

There’s a long way to go and Wigan look dangerous with every attack. But this game is far from over.

3.51pm That’s the break

45+2min Yellow card

Lirak Hasani, Doncaster Rovers

3.47pm Added time

FOUR minutes

35min Great chance

Rovers’ promising spell continues. Joe Dodoo collects a loose ball and pushes past players into the box. He cuts a low pass back for the on-rushing Tommy Rowe, who sees his shot blocked by Tendayi Darikwa.

32min Positivity

Rovers have got the bit between their teeth again - and Barlow certainly has. He produces a cheeky backheel to try to work his way through a crowded area and is felled on the edge of the box, with the referee somehow not signalling for a foul. Rovers recycle the ball and a Matt Smith cross is millimetres from the head of Joe Dodoo.

31min A chance

And it’s good work from Aidan Barlow. He collected a hopeful ball forward from Kyle Knoyle and had one intention as he marched to 20 yards and cracked a low shot which Ben Amos held well.

27min That bright start on the ball?

Yeah, that’s gone now. Rovers are struggling for anything meaningful by the way of possession.

22min Goal...but no

Callum Lang is played clean through for Wigan but the flag is up before he puts the ball in the back of the net.

18min Should be two

James McClean put Branden Horton on his backside before chipping a ball into the box for Will Keane, free in space at the back post. The towering forward rose with the goal at his mercy but headed over.

A huge let off for Rovers who just cannot halt the flow of Wigan attacks.

12min How will they respond?

It had been a fairly positive start for Rovers, in attacking terms at least. They had been plenty of urgency about their possession play and some of the balls into the front players were good. The intent was the most impressive thing.

They’ll get nowhere if they retreat into their shells at this stage.

10min GOAL Wigan

All so simple for the visitors as Max Power flicks the ball in from close range from a James McClean corner.

9min Very close

Wigan break after a Rovers attack and Tom Pearce is inches away from giving them the lead. He rescued a crossfield ball, put Lirak Hasani on his backside and drilled a shot just past the far post.

On the Rovers attack, they flooded forward really well but there was hesitance from Aidan Barlow when he picked up the ball on the corner of the box. He looked to be trying to work space but only gave Wigan the chance to block him out.

7min Wasteful

And thankfully for Rovers, it was. Massey again picked the ball up in acres of space on the left and opted to go for goal, blasting well over the bar.

3min Big early chance

The visitors show their threat early as Gavin Massey gallops forward down the left. He slips in Max Power on the overlap and the ball is flashed across the face of goal where Will Keane just fails to get a touch on the ball.

1min This is how they’ve lined up

Rovers have gone with this system and line-up, seeing Lirak Hasani at right back and Kyle Knoyle shifting to centre half.

3.01pm Underway

Team is in

And it’s FOUR changes from the side that started against Fleetwood last week.

New signing Kieran Agard starts up front while Joe Dodoo comes back into the side along with Louis Jones and Lirak Hasani.

Ro-Shaun Williams and Jordy Hiwula miss out entirely and Omar Bogle drops to the bench while Pontus Dahlberg saw his loan ended.

And the visitors

We are on