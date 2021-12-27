LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland: Build-up and full match coverage
The wait for confirmation of a new manager may go on but Doncaster Rovers have the small matter of the return to action against a top promotion contender – and you can follow it as it happens.
Join us for the Eco-Power Stadium’s debut as Rovers host Sunderland in their first game for more than a fortnight. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
LIVE: Rovers 0 Sunderland 2
Last updated: Monday, 27 December, 2021, 13:16
MATCH DETAILS
GOAL: Stewart (7 pen), Embleton (41)
ROVERS: Jones; Knoyle, Olowu, Blythe; Hasani, Ravenhill, Smith, Horton; Rowe; Dodoo, Hiwula. Subs: Dahlberg, Faulkner, Williams, Gardner, Barlow, Cukur, Bogle.
SUNDERLAND: Hoffmann, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Gooch, Evans, Neil, Dajaku, Embleton, Pritchard, Stewart. Subs: Burge, Alves, Cirkin, Younger, Hume, Harris, Kimpioka.
REFEREE: Bobby Madley (West Yorkshire)
1.16pm That’s the break
And Rovers trail 2-0 at half time
1.15pm ADDED TIME
One minute
44min Important save
Sunderland’s Tom Flanagan rises highest from a corner and powers a header on goal which Louis Jones punches off his line.
41min GOAL Sunderland
Elliot Embleton drills in a second for the hosts.
Again, far too easy for the visitors to play their way through the Rovers defence. Embleton picks up the ball 12 yards out and clips forces a shot beyond Jones.
40min Sidenetting
It’s all so easy as Sunderland snake their way through the Rovers defence with Dan Neil powering into the box. He is forced wide and tries to poke a shot beyond Louis Jones but finds the sidenetting.
33min Audacious
Louis Jones races away from his goal to make a clearance but drops it straight at the feet of Corry Evans, who fires a shot towards the empty net from 45 yards only for it to drop wide.
26min Hard going
Rovers are battling well and throwing themselves in front of everything but that is extent of the positives so far in this game.
They have barely had a kick in the opposition half and cannot sustain possession for more than a few seconds whenever they advance up the pitch.
Sunderland are dominating this one and it looks an awfully long way back from here.
19min Fine save
Alex Pritchard breaks forward into space before powering a shot from 20 yards which Louis Jones tipped away superbly.
10min Wide
Alex Pritchard curls a free kick narrowly wide from the edge of the area. Rovers well up against it early
6min GOAL Sunderland
Ross Stewart slots his penalty into the bottom corner.
5min Penalty to Sunderland
Branden Horton tripped Leon Dajaku. Ross Stewart will take.
Indecision throughout the defence put them in a vulnerable position with Blythe electing to drop into the box rather than tracking the wide man, leaving Ravenhill with plenty to do as he chased down Dajaku, who cut past him with ease before a careless leg was stuck out by Horton.
1min Back four for Rovers
Rovers have indeed gone with a 4-3-2-1 system from the off this afternoon.
Jones
Knoyle-Olowu-Blythe-Horton
Hasani-Smith-Ravenhill
Rowe-Hiwula
Dodoo
Underway
And for the first time at the Eco-Power Stadium, we have kick-off. Alex Pritchard gets the game underway for Sunderland
Teams out
Pre-match thoughts
The team is in
And it’s TWO changes from the side that started the previous game against Shrewsbury Town.
Out go - and they’re about as big a miss respectively that you could get - are Tom Anderson and Ethan Galbraith with youngsters Ben Blythe and Liam Ravenhill coming in.
Anderson and Galbraith miss out entirely, giving Rovers a very youthful edge this afternoon for one of the toughest tests of the season.
The graphic above is a bit of a guess on the system but I’ve plumped for it due to the added protection for the defence. We’ll see shortly how Rovers actually shape up.
And the opposition
Former Rovers loanee Lynden Gooch starts for the visitors
Team talk
Confirmation of the Rovers side will be interesting as we are unclear on just who will be available for the game.
The outbreak of Covid wiped out a good chunk of the senior squad almost a fortnight ago, with the majority only returning to training on Boxing Day.
We know Tom Anderson is a major doubt, with the minuscule amount of information provided about his injury doing little to quash rumours he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
It seems highly unlikely that any injured players will be returning this afternoon - unless Gary McSheffrey was not being entirely truthful with his squad update.
There very easily could be a patched-up nature to Rovers’ squad this afternoon.