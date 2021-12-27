LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland: Build-up and full match coverage

1.16pm That’s the break

And Rovers trail 2-0 at half time

1.15pm ADDED TIME

One minute

44min Important save

Sunderland’s Tom Flanagan rises highest from a corner and powers a header on goal which Louis Jones punches off his line.

41min GOAL Sunderland

Elliot Embleton drills in a second for the hosts.

Again, far too easy for the visitors to play their way through the Rovers defence. Embleton picks up the ball 12 yards out and clips forces a shot beyond Jones.

40min Sidenetting

It’s all so easy as Sunderland snake their way through the Rovers defence with Dan Neil powering into the box. He is forced wide and tries to poke a shot beyond Louis Jones but finds the sidenetting.

33min Audacious

Louis Jones races away from his goal to make a clearance but drops it straight at the feet of Corry Evans, who fires a shot towards the empty net from 45 yards only for it to drop wide.

26min Hard going

Rovers are battling well and throwing themselves in front of everything but that is extent of the positives so far in this game.

They have barely had a kick in the opposition half and cannot sustain possession for more than a few seconds whenever they advance up the pitch.

Sunderland are dominating this one and it looks an awfully long way back from here.

19min Fine save

Alex Pritchard breaks forward into space before powering a shot from 20 yards which Louis Jones tipped away superbly.

10min Wide

Alex Pritchard curls a free kick narrowly wide from the edge of the area. Rovers well up against it early

6min GOAL Sunderland

Ross Stewart slots his penalty into the bottom corner.

5min Penalty to Sunderland

Branden Horton tripped Leon Dajaku. Ross Stewart will take.

Indecision throughout the defence put them in a vulnerable position with Blythe electing to drop into the box rather than tracking the wide man, leaving Ravenhill with plenty to do as he chased down Dajaku, who cut past him with ease before a careless leg was stuck out by Horton.

1min Back four for Rovers

Rovers have indeed gone with a 4-3-2-1 system from the off this afternoon.

Jones

Knoyle-Olowu-Blythe-Horton

Hasani-Smith-Ravenhill

Rowe-Hiwula

Dodoo

Underway

And for the first time at the Eco-Power Stadium, we have kick-off. Alex Pritchard gets the game underway for Sunderland

Teams out

Pre-match thoughts

The team is in

And it’s TWO changes from the side that started the previous game against Shrewsbury Town.

Out go - and they’re about as big a miss respectively that you could get - are Tom Anderson and Ethan Galbraith with youngsters Ben Blythe and Liam Ravenhill coming in.

Anderson and Galbraith miss out entirely, giving Rovers a very youthful edge this afternoon for one of the toughest tests of the season.

The graphic above is a bit of a guess on the system but I’ve plumped for it due to the added protection for the defence. We’ll see shortly how Rovers actually shape up.

And the opposition

Former Rovers loanee Lynden Gooch starts for the visitors

Team talk

Confirmation of the Rovers side will be interesting as we are unclear on just who will be available for the game.

The outbreak of Covid wiped out a good chunk of the senior squad almost a fortnight ago, with the majority only returning to training on Boxing Day.

We know Tom Anderson is a major doubt, with the minuscule amount of information provided about his injury doing little to quash rumours he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

It seems highly unlikely that any injured players will be returning this afternoon - unless Gary McSheffrey was not being entirely truthful with his squad update.