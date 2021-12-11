LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Shrewsbury Town: Build-up and full match coverage

The team is in

And it’s three changes from the side that started the defeat against Oxford on Tuesday night.

Out go Ben Blythe, Aidan Barlow and Tiago Cukur, who all drop to the bench.

In come Joseph Olowu - back from suspension - Jordy Hiwula and Joe Dodoo.

Given the impact both Hiwula and Dodoo made in a changed shape in the second half on Tuesday, it’s no surprise to see them back in from the start. Hopefully both can kick on, particularly in front of goal.

Omar Bogle is not in the squad this afternoon.

The Keepmoat’s last stand

Today marks the end of an era - the final game to be played at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The next time Rovers run out at their home, it will have a new name, ending 15 years of being known as the Keepmoat.

Don’t know about you, but it’ll take some getting used to.

Hopefully the name will get a good send-off.

McSheffrey’s view

Rovers caretaker manager Gary McSheffrey: “It’s three points still. Obviously it’s a big game but a huge game and a not so huge game, they’re still worth the same.

“We’re going into the game to get the win, that’s for sure.

“They’ve got some threats. They’re quite a rigid team that can mix it up well.

“They score goals and they’re hard to score against. They sit in a three or sometimes a five and they’re workmanlike in midfield. They’ve got pace at left wing back so they’ve got their threats definitely.

“But we’ve got ours as well and I think it will be a good game, and one that we’re confident of being successful in.”

Opposition view

We spoke to the Shropshire Star’s Lewis Cox for the inside line on today’s opponents. Click HERE to view.

Cotterill’s view

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill: “[Thursday] was the first time we’ve looked at them and it’s very difficult because they’ve obviously changed manager.

“You’ll try and see if there are too many differences; I’d probably know what they’d do if Richie Wellens was in charge because I’d have seen more of them.

“That’s changed slightly, we looked at them in detail yesterday and we’ll follow that up.

“Going to Carlisle, coming back, going to Wigan, coming back, going to Doncaster, you can’t prepare for that.

“It’s not an ideal week for us with regards to all of that, we’ll prepare the best we can. There’s not a lot more we can do.”

All big - but this is bigger

The stakes are incredibly high this afternoon as Rovers host a relegation rival in what is as close to a must-win game as you get in December.

Win and Rovers claw back ground on a side sitting just outside the drop zone who are currently six points above them.

Lose and fall nine points behind a rival with the situation looking ever more grim.

Rovers have been fortunate not to be cut adrift in the relegation zone after the run of form they have been on, particularly in a division where four teams go down.