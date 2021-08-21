LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Portsmouth: Build-up and match updates
Three matches, three defeats – something needs to give for Doncaster Rovers and soon as they host early pacesetters Portsmouth, which you can follow as it happens.
Join us from the Keepmoat as Rovers look to kick start their season. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
*
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Portsmouth
Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 10:33
MATCH DETAILS
Confirmed teams: 2pm
Kick-off: 3pm
Recent history
Clashes with Portsmouth have been productive for Rovers in recent years.
In their last 11 matches, stretching back to the League One title winning campaign in 12/13, Rovers have lost just once against Pompey, with six wins in that run.
PRE-MATCH READING
Richie Wellens hints at change of approach for Doncaster Rovers' clash with Portsmouth
Richie Wellens has hinted he may be softening on his stance over a switch to a 3-5-2 system in a bid to change the fortunes of Doncaster Rovers.
'The most important thing is that myself, Gavin and David are all on the same page' - Wellens on finances at Rovers
Richie Wellens insists he is on the same page as the Doncaster Rovers hierarchy regarding the direction of the club.
Doncaster Rovers fitness and injury update ahead of Portsmouth clash
Richie Wellens says Matt Smith and Charlie Seaman will be assessed after returning to training ahead of Doncaster Rovers’ clash with Portsmouth this weekend.
John Bostock ready to truly launch his Doncaster Rovers career after initial stumbling blocks
Just when he thought he would have the ideal launchpad for his Doncaster Rovers career, Covid-19 had other ideas for John Bostock.
Doncaster Rovers 'won't just settle for positive signs' says Tommy Rowe
Tommy Rowe believes it was always going to take time for Doncaster Rovers to hit their stride this season.
Team talk
No new additions but a couple of returnees - what will Richie Wellens do this afternoon with his team selection?
It seems unlikely that Matt Smith will be thrust straight back into action after suffering from Covid-19 and only returning to training yesterday. A place on the bench seems certain.
Charlie Seaman may get more of a chance having only isolated due to close contact. With others in the side having gone through an intense period themselves - and Seaman having performed well in his goalscoring turn in the opening game of the season - he could go straight back in.
The interesting thing will be see to what the tweaks are put into play by Wellens as he attempts to get his team firing.
He has hinted that he has softened his stance on a switch to a 3-5-2, which he does not want but feels may be necessary.
For what it’s worth, I expect he will stick to a version of the 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 system that he’s kept faith with so far.
A win could hardly be more needed
It goes without saying that in result terms, it has been far from the start to the season that Doncaster Rovers would have wanted.
And with confidence needed to press on with Richie Wellens’ plans for the side, it has been far from what their needed also.
Three games, three defeats. But the telling stat in it all is that they have managed to score one goal - a fact that still holds up when you include the Carabao Cup tie with Walsall.
Rovers are simply not firing in front of goal.
Progress has been made in all other areas of the pitch except the final third.
The midfield is vibrant, technically superb and relationships in there are developing rapidly. The back line looks strong, with the full backs pushing forward to provide the best attacking outlets.
But so much responsibility is being shouldered by Kyle Knoyle and Tommy Rowe and they need back up in the final third, and targets to find.
Rovers are being held back by what is happening in the final third.
Richie Wellens has suggested tweaking things - and perhaps a system change - to get them firing.
It needs to start quickly or it will begin to erode away at the progress that has been made in other areas.