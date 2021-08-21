LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Portsmouth: Build-up and match updates

It goes without saying that in result terms, it has been far from the start to the season that Doncaster Rovers would have wanted.

And with confidence needed to press on with Richie Wellens’ plans for the side, it has been far from what their needed also.

Three games, three defeats. But the telling stat in it all is that they have managed to score one goal - a fact that still holds up when you include the Carabao Cup tie with Walsall.

Rovers are simply not firing in front of goal.

Progress has been made in all other areas of the pitch except the final third.

The midfield is vibrant, technically superb and relationships in there are developing rapidly. The back line looks strong, with the full backs pushing forward to provide the best attacking outlets.

But so much responsibility is being shouldered by Kyle Knoyle and Tommy Rowe and they need back up in the final third, and targets to find.

Rovers are being held back by what is happening in the final third.

Richie Wellens has suggested tweaking things - and perhaps a system change - to get them firing.