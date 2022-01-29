LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Plymouth Argyle: Build-up and full match coverage
Doncaster Rovers have something to build on and they are looking to do so against one of the league’s early pacesetters Plymouth Argyle.
Join us from the Eco-Power Stadium as Rovers seek to follow up their victory over MK Dons and begin their climb towards safety. They are set to face a Plymouth side that have been out of form since the festive period.
We will bring our live blog service to the game so remember to REFRESH this page regularly for the latest.
LIVE: Rovers v Plymouth Argyle
Last updated: Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 14:47
MATCH DETAILS
Kick-off: 3pm
ROVERS: Jones; Knoyle, Younger, Olowu, Horton; Smith, Galbraith, Rowe; Odubeko, Dodoo, Martin. Subs: Mitchell, Seaman, Jackson, Hasani, Clayton, Barlow, Agard.
PLYMOUTH: Cooper; Wilson, Scarr, Gillesphey; Houghton; Edwards, Randell, Broom, Grant; Jephcott, Ennis. Subs: Burton, Bolton, Hardie, Mayor, Garrick, Camara, Critchlow.
REF: Martin Coy (Durham)
The team is in
And it’s ONE change from the side that started against MK Dons last weekend with new signing Mipo Odubeko straight in for his debut in place of Kieran Agard.
Fellow new boys Adam Clayton and Ben Jackson are on the bench.
And the visitors
And there are starts for former Rovers loanees Niall Ennis, Conor Grant and Jordan Houghton.
McSheffrey on Plymouth:
“They’re still a real threat. They’ve still got good attackers and midfielders, aggressive defenders, they make good runs in behind defences, they’re still scoring goals.
“They’re a real organised team that work really hard. It’s going to be a really tough one.
“We’re going to have to be right at it from the start to get what we want out of the game.”