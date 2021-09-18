LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Morecambe - Build-up and live updates

The season starts today, right?

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 6:00 am
Keepmoat Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers face League One new boys Morecambe looking to record their first win of the season at the tenth attempt.

Captain Tom Anderson is expected to return at the heart of the defence, while Rodrigo Vilca is pushing for a start after impressing in training.

You can follow all action as it unfolds right here from 3pm. Team news at 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Just keep refreshing this page for the latest updates from the Keepmoat Stadium.

Doncaster Rovers to go 'full throttle' against Morecambe in search of first win

Richie Wellens hoping to taste victory after Doncaster Rovers' dinner date in town

Morecambe's ex-Rovers media man gives lowdown on Saturday's opponents