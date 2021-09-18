LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Morecambe - Build-up and live updates

Keepmoat Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers face League One new boys Morecambe looking to record their first win of the season at the tenth attempt.

Captain Tom Anderson is expected to return at the heart of the defence, while Rodrigo Vilca is pushing for a start after impressing in training.

You can follow all action as it unfolds right here from 3pm. Team news at 2pm.

