LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town: Build-up and coverage of FA Cup clash
A new era begins at Doncaster Rovers with a tricky tie in the FA Cup – and you can follow it as it happens.
Join us from the Keepmoat Stadium for the first fixture since the sacking of Richie Wellens’ sacking as Mansfield Town visit in second round action. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest update.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town
Last updated: Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 15:08
MATCH DETAILS
ROVERS: Jones; Knoyle, Anderson, Rowe, Horton; Ravenhill, Smith, Hasani; Barlow, Dodoo, Hiwula. Subs: Dahlberg, Blythe, Faulkner, Cole, Henson, Wilds, Kuleya, Cukur.
MANSFIELD: Bishop; McLaughlin, Hewitt, Clarke, Maris, Quinn, Oates, Forrester, Stirk, Lapslie, O’Toole. Subs: Shelvey, Charsley, Bowery, Burke, Sinclair, Ward, Law, Mason.
REFEREE: Sebastian Stockbridge.
7min GGGGGOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!! ROVERS!!!
Branden Horton puts them ahead!
Joe Dodoo did superbly on the right to win a tussle and send Aidan Barlow clear down the right. It as two-v-one as Barlow powered into the area and he cut the ball back across goal for Horton to slide into an empty net.
The perfect start.
2.59pm UNDERWAY
We are up and running in this game
THE TEAM IS IN
And it’s THREE changes from the side that started at Crewe Alexandra in midweek.
Out go Ethan Galbraith - who misses out entirely - along with Tiago Cukur and the suspended Joseph Olowu.
In come Tommy Rowe, Liam Ravenhill and Lirak Hasani.
Ravenhill and Hasani have previously only started one game for the club, and for both it came in the EFL Trophy.
I’m not entirely certain on the system but it looks like a 4-3-3 from Gary McSheffrey - though there is potential for others.
And what has been a young bench recently is now exceptionally young with the addition of several youth team players.
Tom Henson, Corie Cole and Dan Wilds join the subs.
Midfielder Cole was on the bench at Scunthorpe in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Defender Henson and midfielder Wilds make their first appearance in a senior matchday squad.
AND THE VISITORS
THE START OF SOMETHING NEW
The Richie Wellens era has come to an end and here we are in the interim, with Gary McSheffrey taking the reins.