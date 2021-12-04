LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town: Build-up and coverage of FA Cup clash

7min GGGGGOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!! ROVERS!!!

Branden Horton puts them ahead!

Joe Dodoo did superbly on the right to win a tussle and send Aidan Barlow clear down the right. It as two-v-one as Barlow powered into the area and he cut the ball back across goal for Horton to slide into an empty net.

The perfect start.

2.59pm UNDERWAY

We are up and running in this game

THE TEAM IS IN

And it’s THREE changes from the side that started at Crewe Alexandra in midweek.

Out go Ethan Galbraith - who misses out entirely - along with Tiago Cukur and the suspended Joseph Olowu.

In come Tommy Rowe, Liam Ravenhill and Lirak Hasani.

Ravenhill and Hasani have previously only started one game for the club, and for both it came in the EFL Trophy.

I’m not entirely certain on the system but it looks like a 4-3-3 from Gary McSheffrey - though there is potential for others.

And what has been a young bench recently is now exceptionally young with the addition of several youth team players.

Tom Henson, Corie Cole and Dan Wilds join the subs.

Midfielder Cole was on the bench at Scunthorpe in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Defender Henson and midfielder Wilds make their first appearance in a senior matchday squad.

AND THE VISITORS

THE START OF SOMETHING NEW