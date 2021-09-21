LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Manchester City U21s - Build-up and updates
Join sports writer Paul Goodwin for live updates from tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy match at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 2:39 pm
Doncaster Rovers hope to build on Saturday’s confidence-boosting win over Morecambe – although boss Richie Wellens is set to make several changes to the team this evening.
Rovers lost their opening group game 6-0 to rivals Rotherham United, while Manchester CIty’s youngsters ran out 3-0 winners at Scunthorpe.
Kick off is at 7pm. Team news at 6pm. Remember to refresh this page for the latest updates.