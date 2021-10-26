LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Cambridge United: Build-up and full match coverage

THE TEAMS ARE IN

And it’s TWO changes from the side that started against Cheltenham at the weekend as both Tommy Rowe and Ben Close miss out through injury.

Coming in are Matt Smith and Dan Gardner. Kyle Knoyle does not return to the starting XI against his former club.

Richie Wellens has kept his cards very close to his chest on the approach tonight but there is a good chance he is plumping for the same formation that served Rovers so well against Cheltenham, which will see Ethan Galbraith continue in his versatile right back role. In that case, it is likely Gardner will start in the number ten role of a fluid midfield.

Again, the bench is youthful with Ben Blythe returning to the matchday squad.

The visitors make six changes to the side that lost at Shrewsbury, including handing a debut to emergency loan signing Tomas Holy in goal.

EARLY TEAM NEWS

Rovers could be without Tommy Rowe who continues to struggle with a back issue after suffering a spasm against Cheltenham at the weekend.

Ben Close is also struggling with an ongoing hamstring complaint but Jon Taylor has been ruled out entirely after suffering a setback with his ankle injury.

Cambridge will have a new keeper between the sticks tonight after signing Tomas Holy on an emergency loan from Ipswich Town.

Dimitri Minov suffered a concussion in the defeat to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday while Will Mannion was sent out on loan on Friday, leaving boss Mark Bonner with only one goalkeeper on his books. Holy must start the game due to the terms of an emergency loan.Greg Taylor and Liam O’Neil have also been ruled out through injury, while Paul Digby is suspended.

Adam May was sent off against Shrewsbury but Cambridge have appealed - though they have yet to confirm the outcome.

A BIG OPPORTUNITY

Saturday’s win over Cheltenham Town was a big one for Rovers - but now they must make it count by following it up with another positive result against a side alongside them in the lower reaches of the table.

Cambridge head to the Keepmoat having failed to win in their last six matches - though they have drawn four games in that run. They currently sit in 18th place in League One, five points ahead of Rovers.