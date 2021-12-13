LIVE: Doncaster Rovers Meet The Owners event: As it happens

Getting closer

And it’s filling up nicely. Looking like a particularly well attended night.

An interesting evening ahead

For the first time in two years, Rovers are hosting a Meet The Owners event. And not since during the aborted Sequentia Capital takeover attempt has a Meet The Owners night fell at such a tumultuous time for the club.

The search for the next manager/head coach continues in the background and will no doubt be a hot topic of discussion throughout the evening.

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin, chairman David Blunt and owner Terry Bramall are all due to be on the top table to face questions from the gathered audience and those submitted online.

All three have come in for severe criticism from a section of the club’s support for the manner in which 2021 has panned out and it will be interesting to see the level of scrutiny which the trio will face this evening.

Assurances are likely to be sought over the future direction of the club with Rovers facing a fierce relegation battle over the next five months.