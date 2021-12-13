LIVE: Doncaster Rovers Meet The Owners event: As it happens
The Doncaster Rovers board are to be firmly in the spotlight this evening as they face questions from supporters – and you can follow the event as it happens.
Join us from the stadium for the latest Meet The Owners event as our editor Liam Hoden brings our live blog service. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
LIVE: Meet The Owners 2021
Last updated: Monday, 13 December, 2021, 18:46
- Start time: 7pm
- Expected guests: Owner Terry Bramall, chairman David Blunt, chief executive Gavin Baldwin
Getting closer
And it’s filling up nicely. Looking like a particularly well attended night.
An interesting evening ahead
For the first time in two years, Rovers are hosting a Meet The Owners event. And not since during the aborted Sequentia Capital takeover attempt has a Meet The Owners night fell at such a tumultuous time for the club.
The search for the next manager/head coach continues in the background and will no doubt be a hot topic of discussion throughout the evening.
Chief executive Gavin Baldwin, chairman David Blunt and owner Terry Bramall are all due to be on the top table to face questions from the gathered audience and those submitted online.
All three have come in for severe criticism from a section of the club’s support for the manner in which 2021 has panned out and it will be interesting to see the level of scrutiny which the trio will face this evening.
Assurances are likely to be sought over the future direction of the club with Rovers facing a fierce relegation battle over the next five months.
I’ll be on hand at the stadium throughout the event to bring you as many of the talking points as possible, so stick with us - and don’t forget to REFRESH regularly.