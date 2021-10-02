LIVE: Doncaster Rovers 1 MK Dons 1 - visitors equalise after Rowe opener
Doncaster Rovers are in desperate need of a quick reaction as they welcome on-form MK Dons to the Keepmoat – and you can follow it as it happens.
Join us as we bring live coverage of the League One clash as Rovers look to bounce back from the heavy defeat at Ipswich Town in midweek. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
*
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers 1 MK Dons 1
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 15:40
MATCH DETAILS
Goal: Rowe (6), Kioso (24)
ROVERS: Dahlberg; Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Rowe; Galbraith, Bostock, Close; Vilca, Dodoo, Hiwula. Subs: Jones, Horton, Smith, Seaman, Barlow, Gardner, Cukur.
MK DONS: Fisher, Lewington, Darling, O’Hora, Harvie, Kioso, Robson, O’Riley, Twine, Parrott, Watters. Subs: Ravizzoli, Watson, Jules, Kasumu, Eisa, McEachran, Boateng
REF: Andrew Kitchen
40. Vital touch
Tommy Rowe rises at the back post to nod wide with Peter Kioso lingering ready to head in.
37. Decent attack
Rovers show some tenacity to keep an attack alive until Tommy Rowe curls a low effort across the face of goal that Joe Dodoo just cannot quite reach.
34. Yellow card
Jordy Hiwula is booked. I think Troy Parrott managed to talk the referee into that one.
Pontus Dahlberg comfortably stops a shot from Scott Twine from the corner of the box.
These are the periods of games on which Rovers will be judged at the moment. It is all about how they respond to set backs, how resolute they can be when the tide turns and how quickly they can get back on the front foot.
They were very good for the opening 20 minutes of this game but they’ve got a few questions to answer now after letting the lead slip.
24. GOAL MK Dons
Peter Kioso equalises for the visitors.
From a corner, the ball is headed back across goal by Troy Parrott and Kioso acrobatically hooks in from close range.
23. Good save
Peter Kioso tries a speculative effort from 25 yards out, with Pontus Dahlberg going full stretch to tip the shot wide.
12. OFF THE POST AGAIN!
Rovers’ strong start to this game continues as Rodrigo Vilca picks the ball up 25 yards from goal, pushes to the edge of the box and drills a low effort which strikes the inside of the post but unfortunately does not roll in.
Rovers have had the opposition penned into their own half for the vast majority of these opening minutes and are really looking to turn the screw after taking the lead.
6. GGOOAAALL!!! ROVERS!!
TOMMY ROWE!
Rovers lead!
From a corner, the ball is worked short and out to John Bostock who sees a shot blocked. He wins the ball back however and chips it over the top of the defence where Rowe made the run and flicked it past Andrew Fisher.
The ideal start for Rovers.