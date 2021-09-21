LIVE: Doncaster Rovers 1 Manchester City U21s 1 - Dodoo scores first goal for Rovers
Join sports writer Paul Goodwin for live updates from tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy match at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Doncaster Rovers hope to build on Saturday’s confidence-boosting win over Morecambe – although boss Richie Wellens is set to make several changes to the team this evening.
Rovers lost their opening group game 6-0 to rivals Rotherham United, while Manchester CIty’s youngsters ran out 3-0 winners at Scunthorpe.
Kick off is at 7pm. Remember to refresh this page for the latest updates.
Team news: Rovers make eight changes from the side that beat Morecambe. Only Ro-Shaun Williams, Jordy Hiwula and Joe Dodoo keep their places.
Rovers: Jones, Seaman, Williams, Olowu, Horton, Bostock, Gardner, Barlow, Hiwula, Dodoo, Cukur. Subs: Dahlberg, Blythe, Close, Rowe, Smith, Galbraith, Vilca.
Man City: Slicker, Hamilton, Smith, Katongo, Larios, Charles, Bobb, Gyabi (Sodje 18), Edozie, Delap, Bolton. Subs: Van Sas, Tarensi, O’Reilly, Lewis, Oduroh, Mebude.
Latest: Doncaster Rovers 1 Manchester City U21s 1
GOALS: Edozie 8, Dodoo 14
51: Close! Bostock curls a freekick just wide.
49: Decent save low down from Jones to deny Bobb.
47: Hiwula releases Cukur but his shot goes sailing over the bar.
46: We’re underway again.
Half time 1-1. It looked ominous the way City started the game but since going behind Rovers have had the better of it. It's a decent game, both sides giving it a really good go. The contribution of Rovers’ front three, plus Barlow, has caught the eye.
45: City counter but Edozie’s shot is gathered by Jones.
43: Horton’s deep freekick is met by Williams but his header drifts well over the bar.
40: Well-worked corner finds Hiwula who peels off but he curls his effort wide.
40: Bostock plays in Barlow but his shot is tipped wide by Slicker.
38: Yellow card. City break and Dodoo goes in the book for bringing down Edozie.
34: The game’s quietened down a bit. Wellens will be fairly satisfied with what he’s seen so far.
29: Quite an interesting tactical battle so far. City are playing it out from the back as you’d expect but Rovers are pressing high and engaging with the visitors – and getting some joy too.
26: It’s more of a 4-2-3-1 from Rovers tonight with Dodoo, Barlow and Hiwula behind Cukur.
23: Good pressing from Barlow who releases Cukur but his shot is straight at Slicker. The City goalkeeper is being kept busy.
21: More good play from Rovers. Dodoo picks out Seaman with an excellent ball, he lays it off to Barlow whose effort is pushed wide of the post by Slicker.
20: Hiwula fires a shot just wide. Rovers have responded well after going behind.
19: Cukur’s started the game pretty well. He’s holding it up nicely and making some good runs in the channel.
14: GOAL Rovers! Dodoo collects the ball on the edge of the box, steps inside and lashes it home left-footed. Good finish.
13: Hiwula does well deep in City territory but fires his shot just over the bar. He’s looked sharp during these early exchanges.
11: Barlow with a looping effort but it lands on the roof of the net.
8: GOAL: City lead 1-0. The visitors carve open Rovers’ defence and Edozie coolly slots past Jones.
5: Cukur is playing through the middle flanked by Dodoo on the right and Hiwula on the left. Barlow is the most advanced in midfield.
4: The visitors play themselves into trouble and Hiwula’s shot is tipped wide by Slicker.
3: We’re underway and City are seeing plenty of the ball.