Follow Doncaster Rovers' latest friendly with Sheffield United as it happens

LiveLIVE: Doncaster Rovers 0 Sheffield United 1: Keeper error sees Blades take the lead
Doncaster Rovers continue their preparations for the new season as they welcome Sheffield United to the Keepmoat – and you can follow the action as it happens.
Join us as we bring live coverage of Rovers’ final home friendly of the summer. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
*
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers 0 Sheffield United 2
Last updated: Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 19:36
MATCH DETAILS
GOALS: Burke (23), Mousset (35)
Rovers: Jones; Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Rowe; Smith, Reed, Gardner; Onen (Harrison 7), Bogle, Hiwula. Subs: Bottomley, Trialist GK, Charlie Seaman, Cukur, John, Barlow, Statham, Trialist, Horton, Williams, Hasani.
United: Ramsdale; Baldock, Egan, Robinson, Osborn; Fleck, Norwood, Berge; Burke, Mousset, McGoldrick. Subs: Foderingham, Gordon, Lopata, Basham, Brewster, Jebbison, Lowe, Freeman, Bogle, Brunt.
35 GOAL Blades
Lys Mousset fires in from close range to double United’s advantage.
Sander Berge powered to the byline and drilled a low ball across goal. It was turned back into the middle by Ben Osborn with Mousset slamming in.
24 Goal United
Calamitous from Louis Jones as he gifts the opening goal to United.
Under pressure, Louis Reed passes back to the Rovers keeper who then looks to play across his goal to Ro-Shaun Williams but sells the centre half short, allowing Oliver Burke in to fire into an empty net.
Disappointing from a Rovers perspective because they’d dealt with the pressure from United well in the early stages.
18 Shot on goal
Shayon Harrison does well on the left to keep the attack alive before Kyle Knoyle delivers a cross into the box. Omar Bogle flicks the header on and it drops to Jordy Hiwula, who brings it down and drills through the legs of George Baldock only for Aaron Ramsdale to save comfortably.
13 Well wide
Dan Gardner meets a high ball on the volley but sends it well wide. That was Rovers’ best spell of attacking play so far with United largely dominant in possession.
7 Substitution
Shayon Harrison replaces Jayden Onen, who is stretchered off.
2 Concern here
Trialist Jayden Onen is down after a heavy collision with a couple of players, including the Blades’ Ollie Norwood. He’s been put in the recovery position but it doesn’t look incredibly serious. It seems as though his evening is over, with the stretcher on the pitch.
7.00pm Underway
Lys Mousset takes the kick-off for the Blades and we’re up and running
And tonight’s visitors
Unfortunately there is no place for Billy Sharp who is continuing his comeback from injury but former Rovers loanee Tyler Smith is on the bench
The team is in
And there are three trialists involved tonight for Rovers from the start this evening, with more to come off the bench.
Louis Reed starts in the heart of midfield, alongside Dan Gardner who has not featured since the opening friendly at Rossington Main despite training with Rovers throughout pre-season. As we reported earlier today, Jayden Onen starts for Rovers.
Of the trialists who have previously appeared for Rovers, Shayon Harrison and Max Statham are on the bench, along with a couple of others who we will tell you about later in the night.
Signed this afternoon, Aidan Barlow is on the bench.
Another intriguing night as the season start edges ever closer
This is another great opportunity for Rovers to ready themselves for the new campaign with against a quality opposition, albeit on that is in the early stages of shaking off their own Covid-related disruption
Follow Doncaster Rovers' latest friendly with Sheffield United as it happens
Doncaster Rovers continue their preparations for the new season as they welcome Sheffield United to the Keepmoat – and you can follow the action as it happens.