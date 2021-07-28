Follow Doncaster Rovers' latest friendly with Sheffield United as it happens

And there are three trialists involved tonight for Rovers from the start this evening, with more to come off the bench.

Louis Reed starts in the heart of midfield, alongside Dan Gardner who has not featured since the opening friendly at Rossington Main despite training with Rovers throughout pre-season. As we reported earlier today, Jayden Onen starts for Rovers.

Of the trialists who have previously appeared for Rovers, Shayon Harrison and Max Statham are on the bench, along with a couple of others who we will tell you about later in the night.