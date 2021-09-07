LIVE: Doncaster Rovers 0 Rotherham United 5: Rovers fall further behind
Doncaster Rovers take a break from league action as they begin their Papa John’s Trophy campaign with the visit of Rotherham United to the Keepmoat – and you can follow it all live.
Join us for live match coverage of this evening’s clash. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
*
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers 0 Rotherham United 5
Last updated: Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:32
MATCH DETAILS
GOALS: Miller 13, Ladapo 15, Jones o.g. 16, Grigg 49, Hull 67
ROVERS: Jones; Seaman, Williams, Horton, Rowe; Smith, Bostock, Close; Vilca (Knoyle 63), Dodoo (Gardner 63), Hiwula (Greaves 63). Subs: Ravenhill, Harrison, Kuleya.
MILLERS: Vickers; Mattock, Barlaser, Sadlier (Rathbone 46) Grigg (Gratton 65), Ladapo (Smith 65), Miller, Bola, Odoffin, Edmonds-Green, Hull. Subs: Johansson, Wiles, Lindsay, Ihiekwe.
REF: Ben Speedie (Merseyside)
ATT: 1,765
67. Goal Rotherham
It’s a fifth for the visitors - but it’s not entirely clear who scored.
Dan Barlaser curled a corner kick straight in, through a crowd of bodies on the goal line, but the Millers players congratulated youngster Jake Hull more than they did the midfielder.
64. Chance
Freddie Ladapo gets another diving header in but Louis Jones saves well
63. Triple substitution
Kyle Knoyle, AJ Greaves and Dan Gardner head on for Jordy Hiwula, Rodrigo Vilca and Joe Dodoo.
The switches see a change in system to a 3-4-2-1.
Jones
Knoyle, Williams, Horton
Seaman, Bostock, Greaves, Rowe
Smith, Close
Gardner
58. Great save
Louis Jones goes full stretch to pull off a great save from Joe Mattock’s free kick. Mattock went around the wall the narrow way but Jones responded well.
56. Off the bar
The Millers go close to a fifth as Freddie Ladapo clips a shot off the top of the bar. It was far, far too simple for the Millers to run down the middle to create the chance.
It’s looking like a long half hour plus for Rovers
49. Goal Rotherham
Will Grigg taps in from close range to extend Rotherham’s advantage.
Freddie Ladapo was fed into the box and fired a low shot across the keeper which hit the post but bounced out to Grigg who tapped in.
8.09pm Back underway
Ben Close takes the kick-off and the second half is underway
The scoreline doesn’t reflect the balance of play but that will not be of real concern to anyone.
Rovers find themselves 3-0 down after more than holding their own against the Millers but also after suffered a three goal in three minute blast that has left them with more than plenty to do.
They could easily have reduced the deficit to one, with Matt Smith and Jordy Hiwula both missing glorious chances.
It has been disappointing that there have been defensive errors, particularly for goals two and three that have undermined some decent play in the middle of the park.
And it has been pleasing to see that there has been vibrancy in attacking areas with Hiwul, Joe Dodoo and Rodrigo Vilca all providing energy.
The concern is that Rovers will weaken considerably early in the second half with Dodoo and Hiwula both set to last no more than an hour.
7.53pm That’s the break
And Rovers are 3-0 down as the teams head down the tunnel