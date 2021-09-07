LIVE: Doncaster Rovers 0 Rotherham United 5: Rovers fall further behind

The scoreline doesn’t reflect the balance of play but that will not be of real concern to anyone.

Rovers find themselves 3-0 down after more than holding their own against the Millers but also after suffered a three goal in three minute blast that has left them with more than plenty to do.

They could easily have reduced the deficit to one, with Matt Smith and Jordy Hiwula both missing glorious chances.

It has been disappointing that there have been defensive errors, particularly for goals two and three that have undermined some decent play in the middle of the park.

And it has been pleasing to see that there has been vibrancy in attacking areas with Hiwul, Joe Dodoo and Rodrigo Vilca all providing energy.