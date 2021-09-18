LIVE: Doncaster Rovers 0 Morecambe 0 - Dahlberg makes big save and survives penalty scare

Keepmoat Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers face League One new boys Morecambe looking to record their first win of the season at the tenth attempt.

You can follow all action as it unfolds right here from 3pm. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates from the Keepmoat Stadium.

Team news: Two changes for Rovers. Tom Anderson replaces Joseph Olowu and Rodrigo Vilca comes in for Charlie Seaman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers: Dahlberg, Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Rowe, Galbraith, Smith, Close, Vilca, Hiwula, Dodoo. Subs: Jones, Olowu, Bostock, Barlow, Seaman, Gardner, Cukur.

Morecambe: Andresson, Cooney, O’Connor, Wootton, Leigh, Diagouraga, McCalmont, McLoughlin, McDonald, Gnahoua, Stockton. Subs: Letheren, Jones, Wildig, McPake, Delaney, Phillips, Gibson.

Half time: Doncaster Rovers 0 Morecambe 0

62: Phillips shoots wide from distance for the visitors.

60: An hour gone and it’s safe to say this game is lacking in quality. Rovers need a spark.

57: Morecambe sub. Phillips replaces McCalmont.

50: Close picks out Rowe from the corner and his shot is blocked on the line by Cooney. From the next corner Williams’ goalbound header is also blocked.

49: Smith feeds it to Rowe and his shot is blocked. That’s better. Corner.

46: Back underway at the Keepmoat.

45: A smattering of boos at the break. Rovers had a decent spell after a slow start but it’s gone very flat and the home side appear to have survived a big penalty shout. The midfield has been busy but the front three need to offer more.

42: Freekick into the Rovers box and it looked like Dahlberg brought down Leigh – but the referee waves play on. Rovers may have got lucky there.

39: McLoughlin with a decent effort from distance which Dahlberg pushes wide for a corner.

36 Tommy Rowe’s gone down and stayed down. This is a worry. He looks okay to continue.

31 McDonald sent clean through but Dahlberg comes out and blocks. Big moment, big save.

25 Danger at the other end as Stockton pulls a ball across the face of goal but there’s no one on the end of it.

22 Shot from Hiwula deflected wide for a corner. Some decent approach play by Rovers.

19 Rovers move the ball nicely through the thirds but Knoyle’s cross is over-hit.

17 Dodoo tries his luck from 20 yards but his shot is charged down.

13 It’s not quite clicked in possession yet for Rovers. Close has done quite well in the middle of the park though.

9 Chance for Rovers to break quickly but Galbraith’s pass is blocked and Morecambe recover.

7 Matt Smith is playing a deeper midfield role today. It’s more of a flat three in the engine room.

5 Lovely diagonal ball by Close is met by Knoyle whose volley is saved by Andresson.

2 Early corner for Morecambe – and Leigh goes close with a flicked header from the near post.