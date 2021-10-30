LIVE: Charlton Athletic 2 Doncaster Rovers 0: Penalty doubles hosts’ advantage

4.04pm BACK UNDERWAY

NOT GOOD AND A LONG WAY BACK

Poor, just poor.

From start to finish in that half, Rovers have been off the pace both in and out of possession. They’ve not looked after the ball nearly well enough on the rare occasions when they’ve had possession and defensively they have looked very shaky indeed.

There were no glimmers of light at all in a first half to forget. Conceding yet again from a set piece and a penalty arising from a run in behind - something they have been particularly vulnerable to this afternoon.

It is an afternoon that required composure and discipline against a rejuvenated outfit backed by a big crowd. Instead, they’ve looked like rabbits in the headlights.

3.48pm THAT’S THE BREAK

And Rovers trail 2-0 at half time.

45+1min YELLOW CARD

And it goes to Rovers boss Richie Wellens

3.46pm ADDED TIME

TWO minutes

35min GOAL Charlton

Conor Washington slots in from the spot to double the advantage

33min PENALTY TO CHARLTON

Tom Anderson fouls Alex Gilbey in the box and referee Tim Robinson points to the spot.

27min Not great so far

Rovers haven’t looked after the ball nearly well enough so far in this game and it’s played straight into the hands of the hosts, who have looked particularly buoyant throughout the afternoon.

It’s all been a bit scrappy from a Rovers perspective and as such, they’ve seen very little of the ball in the opposition half.

22min GOAL Charlton

Elliot Lee’s free kick from out wide finds the corner without another player getting a touch on the ball.

A poor goal to concede. No Rovers player, nor the goalkeeper, attacked the ball.

15min EARLY SUB FOR THE HOSTS

Diallange Jaiyesimi replaces the injured Jonathan Leko.

8min OFF THE LINE

Tom Anderson is in the right place at the right time to keep out Elliot Lee’s attempt on goal, clearing off the line.

Thankfully the skipper was alert to the danger because his team mates around him had switched off. Charlton appealed for a penalty when Jayden Stockley tumbled under challenge from Kyle Knoyle and it appeared to distract the rest of the Rovers side, who did not anticipate the ball coming back into Lee.

3.01pm UNDERWAY

TEAMS OUT

THE TEAM IS IN

And it’s one change from the side that started the draw with Cambridge United as the injured Dan Gardner is replaced by Kyle Knoyle.

And the big news is that Tommy Rowe is back on the bench. He made a pretty big impact the last time he was on this ground in Rovers colours. Can he do the same again.

Subs this afternoon are Louis Jones, Tommy Rowe, Ben Blythe, Branden Horton, Lirak Hasani, Aidan Barlow and Tiago Cukur.

AND THE HOSTS