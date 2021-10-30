LIVE: Charlton Athletic 2 Doncaster Rovers 0: Penalty doubles hosts’ advantage
It is the battle between 22nd and 23rd in League One as Doncaster Rovers visit Charlton Athletic – and you can follow it as it happens.
Join us from The Valley as Rovers look to continue their decent run of form against fellow early strugglers.
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:04
MATCH DETAILS
GOALS: Lee (22), Washington (35)
CARDS: Yellow: Purrington; Vilca
CHARLTON: MacGillivray; Gunter, Purrington, Dobson, Famewo, Pearce, Stockley, Gilbey, Washington, Lee, Leko (Jaiyesimi 15). Subs: Henderson, Blackett-Taylor, Davison, Watson, Clare, Elerewe.
ROVERS: Dahlberg; Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Olowu; Bostock, Galbraith; Vilca, Smith, Hiwula; Dodoo. Subs: Jones, Blythe, Horton, Rowe, Hasani, Barlow, Cukur.
REFEREE: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)
4.04pm BACK UNDERWAY
NOT GOOD AND A LONG WAY BACK
Poor, just poor.
From start to finish in that half, Rovers have been off the pace both in and out of possession. They’ve not looked after the ball nearly well enough on the rare occasions when they’ve had possession and defensively they have looked very shaky indeed.
There were no glimmers of light at all in a first half to forget. Conceding yet again from a set piece and a penalty arising from a run in behind - something they have been particularly vulnerable to this afternoon.
It is an afternoon that required composure and discipline against a rejuvenated outfit backed by a big crowd. Instead, they’ve looked like rabbits in the headlights.
3.48pm THAT’S THE BREAK
And Rovers trail 2-0 at half time.
45+1min YELLOW CARD
And it goes to Rovers boss Richie Wellens
3.46pm ADDED TIME
TWO minutes
35min GOAL Charlton
Conor Washington slots in from the spot to double the advantage
33min PENALTY TO CHARLTON
Tom Anderson fouls Alex Gilbey in the box and referee Tim Robinson points to the spot.
27min Not great so far
Rovers haven’t looked after the ball nearly well enough so far in this game and it’s played straight into the hands of the hosts, who have looked particularly buoyant throughout the afternoon.
It’s all been a bit scrappy from a Rovers perspective and as such, they’ve seen very little of the ball in the opposition half.
22min GOAL Charlton
Elliot Lee’s free kick from out wide finds the corner without another player getting a touch on the ball.
A poor goal to concede. No Rovers player, nor the goalkeeper, attacked the ball.
15min EARLY SUB FOR THE HOSTS
Diallange Jaiyesimi replaces the injured Jonathan Leko.
8min OFF THE LINE
Tom Anderson is in the right place at the right time to keep out Elliot Lee’s attempt on goal, clearing off the line.
Thankfully the skipper was alert to the danger because his team mates around him had switched off. Charlton appealed for a penalty when Jayden Stockley tumbled under challenge from Kyle Knoyle and it appeared to distract the rest of the Rovers side, who did not anticipate the ball coming back into Lee.
3.01pm UNDERWAY
TEAMS OUT
THE TEAM IS IN
And it’s one change from the side that started the draw with Cambridge United as the injured Dan Gardner is replaced by Kyle Knoyle.
And the big news is that Tommy Rowe is back on the bench. He made a pretty big impact the last time he was on this ground in Rovers colours. Can he do the same again.
Subs this afternoon are Louis Jones, Tommy Rowe, Ben Blythe, Branden Horton, Lirak Hasani, Aidan Barlow and Tiago Cukur.