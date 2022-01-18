LIVE: Cambridge United v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and full match coverage
They improved at the weekend but now Doncaster Rovers must start picking up the points if they are to have any chance of survival.
And you can follow their latest attempt to secure a positive results as it happens.
Join us from the Abbey Stadium as Gary McSheffrey’s side visit Cambridge United, who are still looking to put daylight between themselves and the bottom four.
MATCH DETAILS
CAMBRIDGE: Mitov; Okedina, Sherring, Iredale, Dunk; May, Digby; Brophy, Lankester, Knibbs; Ironside. Subs: Mannion, O’Neil, Smith, Worman, Bennett, Dickens.
ROVERS: Jones; Seaman, Knoyle, Olowu, Horton; Galbraith, Smith; Agard, Rowe, Martin; Dodoo. Subs: Bottomley, Blythe, Greaves, Hasani, Ravenhill, Barlow, Bogle.
Kick-off: 7.45pm
2min Early chance
Tommy Rowe fires a low shot which Dimitar Mitov holds comfortably. It was a lively start from Rovers who worked the ball forward quickly.
7.46pm Underway
Kieran Agard takes the kick-off and we’re up and running.
The team is in
And it’s two changes from the side that started against Wigan with Josh Martin making an immediate debut.
Also coming into the side is Charlie Seaman, making his first start since September.
Dropping to the bench are Lirak Hasani and Aidan Barlow.