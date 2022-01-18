LIVE: Cambridge United v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and full match coverage

They improved at the weekend but now Doncaster Rovers must start picking up the points if they are to have any chance of survival.

By Liam Hoden
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 2:49 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 6:13 pm
The Abbey Stadium, home of Cambridge United

And you can follow their latest attempt to secure a positive results as it happens.

Join us from the Abbey Stadium as Gary McSheffrey’s side visit Cambridge United, who are still looking to put daylight between themselves and the bottom four.

Remember to REFRESH this page regularly for the latest updates.

LIVE: Cambridge United v Rovers

Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 19:51

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 19:07

MATCH DETAILS

CAMBRIDGE: Mitov; Okedina, Sherring, Iredale, Dunk; May, Digby; Brophy, Lankester, Knibbs; Ironside. Subs: Mannion, O’Neil, Smith, Worman, Bennett, Dickens.

ROVERS: Jones; Seaman, Knoyle, Olowu, Horton; Galbraith, Smith; Agard, Rowe, Martin; Dodoo. Subs: Bottomley, Blythe, Greaves, Hasani, Ravenhill, Barlow, Bogle.

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 19:51

2min Early chance

Tommy Rowe fires a low shot which Dimitar Mitov holds comfortably. It was a lively start from Rovers who worked the ball forward quickly.

7.46pm Underway

Kieran Agard takes the kick-off and we’re up and running.

The team is in

And it’s two changes from the side that started against Wigan with Josh Martin making an immediate debut.

Also coming into the side is Charlie Seaman, making his first start since September.

Dropping to the bench are Lirak Hasani and Aidan Barlow.

And the hosts

