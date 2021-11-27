LIVE: Burton Albion v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and full match coverage

EYE ON THE OPPOSITION

Burton come into today’s game on the back of an impressive 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in midweek.

But that followed a four game run of league defeats where they only managed to score once.

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will welcome back Michael Mancienne and Michael Bostwick but Albion remain without Deji Oshilaja (suspension) while Louis Moult (ankle) and Tom Hewlett (leg) continue to make progress from their longer-term injuries.

EARLY TEAM NEWS

Rovers should finally have some welcome injury news - even if it came alongside yet more bad.

Ben Close and Jordy Hiwula should be involved today having recovered from respective hamstring and foot complaints.

Close’s return in particular is timely, with John Bostock now set to be out for three months with an ankle injury.

The big poser of the day is at centre half with Joseph Olowu failing in his bid to overturn the red card he received at Bolton in midweek, meaning he will miss the next three matches.