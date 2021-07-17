There certainly seems to be a feeling that Rovers just need to get through today’s game after the events of this week.

One positive Covid case has caused plenty of disruption for pre-season planning, with numerous other senior players forced into isolation and out of this game.

Richie Wellens will take a vastly depleted squad to Valley Parade, bolstering his numbers with a team’s worth of trialists to make the game playable, having cancelled the midweek friendly at Spennymoor Town.

Here is what can be expected from today’s game