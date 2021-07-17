LiveLIVE: Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and match updates
Doncaster Rovers continue their preparations for the new campaign with a trip to Bradford City – and you can follow it as it happens.
Join us from Valley Parade as depleted Rovers face the League Two outfit in their latest friendly. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
Last updated: Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 09:23
A disrupted week
There certainly seems to be a feeling that Rovers just need to get through today’s game after the events of this week.
One positive Covid case has caused plenty of disruption for pre-season planning, with numerous other senior players forced into isolation and out of this game.
Richie Wellens will take a vastly depleted squad to Valley Parade, bolstering his numbers with a team’s worth of trialists to make the game playable, having cancelled the midweek friendly at Spennymoor Town.
Here is what can be expected from today’s game
