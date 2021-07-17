Rovers were okay at times in the first half but they’ve lacked real threat throughout.

It is understandable, given the disruption of this week and the fact the front line is comprised of two trialists and a player who has been told to find a new club.

They dominated the ball right up until conceding the goal and have had it in patches since, with the hosts looking a much more coherent side.

There are flashes of positivity, particularly in Tommy Rowe whose attacking intent and positioning has been excellent, with his understanding with Ben Close only growing.

It’s not particularly happened for the trialists on show in the first half, with none particularly standing out or making a big shout for a contract. Aidan Barlow has took up some decent positions but not threatened on the ball too much.

There was a steady performance from the unnamed player in the middle of the park - a fairly experienced operator at League One level.