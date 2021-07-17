LiveLIVE: Bradford City 1 Doncaster Rovers 0: Penalty has Rovers behind early
Doncaster Rovers continue their preparations for the new campaign with a trip to Bradford City – and you can follow it as it happens.
Join us from Valley Parade as depleted Rovers face the League Two outfit in their latest friendly. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
*
LIVE: Bradford City 2 Doncaster Rovers 0
Last updated: Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 16:18
MATCH DETAILS
Goals: Eisa (11 pen), Cook (55)
BRADFORD: Hornby; Threlkeld, Kelleher, Canavan, Ridehalgh; Songo’o, Sutton; Crankshaw, Cooke, Eisa; Cook. Subs: O’Donnell, O’Connor, Gilliead, Foulds, Vernam, Angol, Staunton, Cousin-Dawson, Sikora, Scales.
ROVERS
First half: Jones; Bailey, Akinola, Anderson, Rowe; Colkett, Trialist, Close; Williams, Oteh, Barlow.
Second half: Jones; Bailey, Johnson, Trialist, Horton; Colkett, Greaves, Trialist; Trialist, Oteh, Trialist.
55 Goal Bradford
Andy Cook slots in from ten yards, off the post.
Ollie Crankshaw received the ball close to the byline, held his man off and squared for the on-rushing Cook who curled in.
Second half team
And it’s six changes at the break made by Richie Wellens - fewer than we had expected.
Louis Jones, Owen Bailey, Charlie Colkett, Aramide Oteh and the other first half trialist remain on the pitch.
AJ Greaves and Branden Horton are the contracted players that have entered the fray, along with four trialists, including former Leicester City youngster Darnell Johnson.
A mixed bag of a half
Rovers were okay at times in the first half but they’ve lacked real threat throughout.
It is understandable, given the disruption of this week and the fact the front line is comprised of two trialists and a player who has been told to find a new club.
They dominated the ball right up until conceding the goal and have had it in patches since, with the hosts looking a much more coherent side.
There are flashes of positivity, particularly in Tommy Rowe whose attacking intent and positioning has been excellent, with his understanding with Ben Close only growing.
It’s not particularly happened for the trialists on show in the first half, with none particularly standing out or making a big shout for a contract. Aidan Barlow has took up some decent positions but not threatened on the ball too much.
There was a steady performance from the unnamed player in the middle of the park - a fairly experienced operator at League One level.
It’ll be a completely different XI for the second half, which we’ll tell you about shortly.
That’s the break
And Rovers are behind at half time courtesy of Abo Eisa’s 11th minute penalty.
All-change at the break.
37 Great chance
Tommy Rowe just whipped in one of those inviting balls across the six yard line but neither the on-rushing Aidan Barlow or Aramide Oteh could get a touch before it was claimed by Bradford keeper Sam Hornby.
29 Danger
Abo Eisa has caused plenty of problems for Bradford down the left flank and he’s just flashed a dangerous ball across the box after beating his man to the byline.
Drinks break
Just a short break for drinks here - and it’s needed in this heat.
After a bright start for Rovers, it has been the hosts that have enjoyed the better of things since taking the lead from the spot.
The disruption of fielding six trialists in the starting XI has led to a lack of coherency from Rovers in many areas, with the defence in particular looking a little shaky as a unit.
Ed Williams - gaining an unexpected outing for Rovers - has done well do far and looks to have an added zip to his step as he attempts to secure his own future.
The best of the interplay has come down the left with Tommy Rowe and Ben Close linking up well.
21 Another chance for the hosts
A was all a little bit too easy for Bradford to work the ball across the Rovers box, with Andy Cook slid in on the left only for the striker to scuff a tame shot straight at Louis Jones.
19 Great save
Louis Jones bats away a shot from Ollie Crankshaw with a brilliant save at his near post.
Akinola and Bailey collided with each other as they attempted to block a low cross into the box. It broke kindly for Crankshaw, one-on-one with Jones but the Rovers keeper pulled off an excellent stop.
11 GOAL Bradford
Abo Eisa smashes in from the spot for the hosts. They lead.
10 Penalty to Bradford
Abo Eisa takes a tumble in the box after a collision with Tunji Akinola and referee Tom Bramall points to the spot.
6 Decent start
Rovers have dominated the ball over the first few minutes of the game. They’ve worked their way slowly down the left, finding their way through the organised Bradford defence.
A corner flashed across the face of the Bradford goal without a Rovers body able to get a touch on the ball.
1 Underway
Charlie Colkett gets the game underway for Rovers