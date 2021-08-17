LIVE: Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and match updates

“I think they’ve only missed out on the play-offs by a small margin in the last couple of years.

“The phrase usually is no one wants to go and play Stoke on a cold and wet Tuesday night but I think you can probably say that about Accrington.

“Luckily we’re playing them in August so the pitch should be good and there’s been no excuses there.

“If you go there in the frame of mind that you’re going to get the ball and play but you’re not switched on to the physicality, then you’ll get run all over.

“The two midfield players will run all over you, the two front players are strong, aggressive and never give up. They’ve got a wide player in McConville whose quality at this level is excellent.