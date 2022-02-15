Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers: Follow updates from the LNER Stadium
Doncaster Rovers’ busy schedule continues tonight at Lincoln City.
Boss Gary McSheffrey expects a reaction from his players after their second half collapse at Portsmouth at the weekend.
Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates from the LNER Stadium.
LIVE: Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:45
MATCH DETAILS
Lincoln City 0 Rovers 1
GOALS: Gardner (74 pen)
Lincoln: Griffiths, Poole, Sanders (Bishop 64), Whittaker, Cullen, Maguire, Bramall, Walsh, McGrandles, Norton-Cuffy, Marquis. Subs: Wright, Melbourne, Hopper, Scully, Fiorini, Sorensen.
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Olowu, Williams, Jackson, Gardner, Smith, Rowe, Martin (Odubeko 75), Griffiths (Dodoo 75). Subs: Jones, Horton, Clayton, Barlow, Agard.
Referee: Ben Speedie
74 GOAL ROVERS!!
Gardner blasts it down the middle!
73: PENALTY ROVERS
Rowe’s goalbound shot is blocked by a hand. Penalty.
Good block from Olowu with Marquis primed to shoot.
70 BIT OF A SCARE
Dangerous ball in from Walsh but it evades everyone.
BACK UNDERWAY
We’re off again. 26 minutes of normal time to play.
The fan who took ill was concious and breathing as they left the stadium for hospital, which is good to hear.
MATCH SUSPENDED
The players have been waved off the field by the referee.
66 MATCH SUSPENDED
There’s a medical emergency in the home stand. Physios from both teams have sprinted across the pitch to attend to the spectator.