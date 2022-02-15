Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers: Follow updates from the LNER Stadium

Doncaster Rovers’ busy schedule continues tonight at Lincoln City.

By Paul Goodwin
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 5:38 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 7:19 pm
LNER Stadium. Photo by Peter Powell - Pool/Getty Images

Boss Gary McSheffrey expects a reaction from his players after their second half collapse at Portsmouth at the weekend.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates from the LNER Stadium.

Doncaster Rovers boss shows players his angry side ahead of Lincoln City clash

John Marquis 'was never one we could afford to bring back' admits Doncaster Rovers boss

Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers: Is there a stream? How could Rovers line up? Who is the referee?

LIVE: Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated: Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:45

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:45

MATCH DETAILS

Lincoln City 0 Rovers 1

GOALS: Gardner (74 pen)

Lincoln: Griffiths, Poole, Sanders (Bishop 64), Whittaker, Cullen, Maguire, Bramall, Walsh, McGrandles, Norton-Cuffy, Marquis. Subs: Wright, Melbourne, Hopper, Scully, Fiorini, Sorensen.

Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Olowu, Williams, Jackson, Gardner, Smith, Rowe, Martin (Odubeko 75), Griffiths (Dodoo 75). Subs: Jones, Horton, Clayton, Barlow, Agard.

Referee: Ben Speedie

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:43

74 GOAL ROVERS!!

Gardner blasts it down the middle!

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:43

73: PENALTY ROVERS

Rowe’s goalbound shot is blocked by a hand. Penalty.

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:41

72 BLOCK

Good block from Olowu with Marquis primed to shoot.

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:40

70 BIT OF A SCARE

Dangerous ball in from Walsh but it evades everyone.

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:34

BACK UNDERWAY

We’re off again. 26 minutes of normal time to play.

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:33

UPDATE

The fan who took ill was concious and breathing as they left the stadium for hospital, which is good to hear.

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:26

UPDATE

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:14

MATCH SUSPENDED

The players have been waved off the field by the referee.

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:17

66 MATCH SUSPENDED

There’s a medical emergency in the home stand. Physios from both teams have sprinted across the pitch to attend to the spectator.

