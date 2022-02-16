Lincoln City issue statement following medical emergency during Doncaster Rovers game
Lincoln City have thanked the medical teams and fans of both clubs for their reaction to the medical emergency at last night’s game against Doncaster Rovers.
Players alerted the medical staff in both dugouts to a problem midway through the second half at the LNER Stadium.
The game was suspended for around 20 minutes while paramedics also attended to an Imps fan who had taken ill.
The man was reportedly "conscious" and "well” and was seen to wave to the crowd when he was later led out of the stands to hospital.
Imps chief executive Liam Scully, who was previously chief executive of Club Doncaster Foundation, said: “The fantastic response from everyone involved helped ensure the fan got the help they needed promptly, I’d particularly like to thank the club’s matchday crowd medical staff led by Andrew Doughty for their exemplary work, as always, as well as Mike Hine and Doncaster’s physio Jonathan Chatfield for getting across to offer assistance.
“The match referee Benjamin Speedie managed the situation well, and supporters of both teams were very respectful during the break in play.
“The reaction time from the fan being taken ill and receiving the medical treatment required was quick and we followed all the protocols very well. Everyone connected with the club can be proud of how they reacted.”