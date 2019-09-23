Leicester United 4 Doncaster Rovers Belles 2: Travel sick Belles suffer third straight away defeat
Doncaster Rovers Belles suffered a third successive away defeat as they went down 4-2 at Leicester United in FAWNL Division One Midlands.
A Katie Cropper hat trick and Kira Fitzpatrick's strike saw the hosts come away with three points, while Nadia Khan and Emily Burgin were on target for the Belles.
Doncaster, relegated last season, have won two and lost four of their opening six games and sit ninth in the table.
The hosts took the lead on 19 minutes, following a controversial free-kick given away by Chloe Starling, and it would be Cropper who stepped up to smash the ball past Kirsty Johnson.
Belles equalised seven minutes before the break when Chloe Bethell’s brilliant ball over the top of the defence found Khan who took a touch before firing home via the underside of the crossbar.
Leicester immediately restored their lead after a defensive mix-up allowed Cropper to find the net from close range.
Fitzpatrick doubled the advantage two minutes later when her low cross from the right caught out Johnson and found the far corner of the goal.
Cropper stole the show and rounded off her treble in the second period with a deflected effort from the edge of the area.
Belles reduced the deficit when a corner was bundled in by Burgin after a scramble in the box.
Zoey Shaw’s side face their third consecutive away trip on Sunday when they travel to leaders Wolves Women.
Meanwhile, Belles confirmed last week that Lauren Breen, Abby Watkinson, Issy Williams, Jasmine Saxton and Hannah McWilliams have all left the club.