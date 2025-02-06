'Learning curve' - Grant McCann picks the bones out of Doncaster Rovers' loss to Chesterfield

Grant McCann hopes Doncaster Rovers' heavy loss to Chesterfield will serve as a useful learning curve for his side

The Rovers chief saw his side lose 5-2 to the Spireites, with defensive errors aplenty in the five goals shipped. Dylan Duffy opened the scoring before Bim Pepple doubled the lead. Luke Molyneux reduced the arrears just before half-time before Michael Olakigbe scored the crucial third just after the restart. Pepple’s second then took the game out of reach although stoppage time did see Joe Ironside snatch a consolation.

Such was Rovers’ luck though, that Chesterfield sub Ollie Banks had the final say by producing a dink for the fifth.

The result sees Rovers miss out on the chance to trim the gap to leaders Walsall, having now played two games more than the Saddlers.

Grant McCann watches on during Rovers' humbling loss at Chesterfield.

"I'm angry about how we got punished so easily from mistakes," McCann said. "But we didn't punish their mistakes and that was the tale of the game.

"It was a good learning curve for us tonight. It's one we need to digest and look at and learn from very, very quickly.

"I hope this does the boys well in that if you don't do the basics in football - get close to people, tackle, stay with runners, defend set-plays - you can get beat. Chesterfield are a good team.

"Paul (Cook, manager) will probably come out and say his team were outstanding. My team were good as well in spells. But the difference, as most people talk about, is both boxes and that was the case tonight.

"It seemed as though everything we talked about at half-time we came out and did the opposite, which is so frustrating. There were mistakes all over the pitch but the beauty of football is games come thick and fast. We have to respond.”

Rovers now turn their attentions to Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.