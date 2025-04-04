The race for the title is a wide open affair following Walsall’s faltering form, with just five points seperating the top five sides.

Rovers have a game in hand on their rivals and three points behind third-placed Port Vale with an identical goal difference

Further down the table the fight for play-off places are still up for grabs after the gap was closed on Grimsby in midweek.

Here we look at the latest promotion odds currently on offer with league sponsors SkyBet.