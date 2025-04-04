Doncaster Rovers let two valuable points slip away on Tuesday night but are still well-placed to bag a top three finish.Doncaster Rovers let two valuable points slip away on Tuesday night but are still well-placed to bag a top three finish.
Doncaster Rovers let two valuable points slip away on Tuesday night but are still well-placed to bag a top three finish.

League Two's latest promotion odds as Doncaster Rovers, Notts County, AFC Wimbledon, Bradford City, Port Vale and Walsall fight for a place in League One

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
It’s going to be a thrilling final few games in League Two’s promotion race.

The race for the title is a wide open affair following Walsall’s faltering form, with just five points seperating the top five sides.

Rovers have a game in hand on their rivals and three points behind third-placed Port Vale with an identical goal difference

Further down the table the fight for play-off places are still up for grabs after the gap was closed on Grimsby in midweek.

Here we look at the latest promotion odds currently on offer with league sponsors SkyBet.

Have your say on how you think the promotion battle will finish via our social media channels.

Get your daily Rovers news on our website.

1/12

1. Walsall

1/12 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
2/5

2. Bradford City

2/5 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
4/9

3. Doncaster Rovers

4/9 Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
4/7

4. Port Vale

4/7 Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Notts CountyBradford CityLeague TwoWalsallPort ValeLeague One
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice