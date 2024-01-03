League Two transfer window: Wrexham keen on Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris, loanees depart Bradford City, Notts County interested in Norwich City defender and Doncaster Rovers want Crystal Palace youngster - 3rd Jan 2024
Doncaster Rovers are eyeing up Crystal Palace midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison after Tyler Roberts was recalled by Wolves.
Bradford manager Graham Alexander has discussed his thoughts on Jake Young after recalling him from his prolific loan spell at Swindon Town.
Cash-rich Wrexham want Peterborough hot-shot Jonson Clarke-Harris to bolster their promotion bid.
Those, and the latest rumours and done deals, as of 2nd January 2024 here.