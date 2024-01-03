News you can trust since 1925
Notts County are among the sides interested as Norwich City consider loaning out young defender Jaden Warner, according to the Eastern Daily Press.Notts County are among the sides interested as Norwich City consider loaning out young defender Jaden Warner, according to the Eastern Daily Press.
League Two transfer window: Wrexham keen on Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris, loanees depart Bradford City, Notts County interested in Norwich City defender and Doncaster Rovers want Crystal Palace youngster - 3rd Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 10:12 GMT

Doncaster Rovers are eyeing up Crystal Palace midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison after Tyler Roberts was recalled by Wolves.

Bradford manager Graham Alexander has discussed his thoughts on Jake Young after recalling him from his prolific loan spell at Swindon Town.

Cash-rich Wrexham want Peterborough hot-shot Jonson Clarke-Harris to bolster their promotion bid.

Those, and the latest rumours and done deals, as of 2nd January 2024 here.

Bradford City loanees Chisom Afoka and Rayhaan Tulloch are poised to return to Aston Villa and West Brom, as detailed in a report by The Telegraph & Argus. Bradford City swooped to land the pair in the summer transfer window under former boss Mark Hughes.

Notts County are among the sides interested as Norwich City consider loaning out young defender Jaden Warner, according to the Eastern Daily Press.

Charlton Athletic have had three bids rejected for Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris, according to Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander says that the club has no plans to cash in on Jake Young and sell him while his stock is high after recalling him from his prolific loan spell at Swindon Town. (Yorkshire Post)

