League Two transfer window: Tranmere Rovers midfielder returns to Blackpool, Gillingham set to lose out in bid for Peterborough United star, Stockport County target Newcastle United midfielder and Blackburn Rovers close in on Crewe Alexandra player - 4th Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 16:23 GMT

Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.

Doncaster Rovers and Colchester United are amongst the clubs to have most recently done deals.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 4th January 2024.

Midfielder Rob Apter has returned to his parent club Blackpool following his loan spell at Tranmere Rovers. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a hugely successful period at Prenton Park during the first half of the season, scoring five goals and providing two assists across 21 appearances in all competitions. (WirralGlobe)

Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is set to join Charlton Athletic, with the Londoners beating Gillingham to his signature. (LondonWorld)

Stockport County want to take Newcastle midfielder Joe White on loan for the second-half of the season, according to The Shields Gazette. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Stockport's League Two rivals Crewe, but his loan spell at Gresty Road is set to expire on 14th January.

Blackburn Rovers look set to sign Crewe Alexandra’s Connor O’Riordan with just the formalities of the deal left to complete, as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

