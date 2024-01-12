The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 12th January 2024.
1. Alex Rodriguez Gorrin
Forest Green have signed midfielder Alex Rodriguez Gorrin following the end of his contract at Oxford United. The 30-year-old spent time on trial with Rovers in September before rejoining the U's on a short-term deal. (BBC) Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS
2. Rob Apter
Tranmere Rovers have reached an agreement with Blackpool for the loan signing of Rob Apter until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 20-year-old has made a total of 21 appearances for Rovers so far this term, scoring five goals and assisting twice. Photo: Bryn Lennon
3. Josh Gordon
Walsall have re-signed Josh Gordon on a loan deal from League One side Burton Albion for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old striker returns to the club where he spent three seasons after arriving from Leicester City in 2018. (BBC) Photo: Jacques Feeney
4. Billy Waters
Wrexham striker Billy Waters has joined League Two rivals Doncaster Rovers on loan until the end of the season. The 29-year-old arrived at The Racecourse in March 2023 from Barrow for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a deal until the end of the 2024/25 campaign. (The Leader) Photo: Pete Norton