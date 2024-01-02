News you can trust since 1925
League Two transfer window: Swindon Town loan blows as Bradford City and MK Dons recall players, Luton Town to recall striker from Colchester United and Brisbane Roar prospect given League Two contract - 2nd Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 09:22 GMT

League Two sides have already taken advantage with Notts County, Wrexham and Walsall amongst those who have already agreed deals for new players or with current squad members.

MK Dons have done some sharp business in the loan market, while Colchester United will need to find a new striker after they lost Joe Taylor following his recall by Luton.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals as of 2nd January 2024.

1. Jake Young (Bradford City)

Bradford City will be recalling striker Jake Young from his loan at League Two rivals Swindon Town, Graham Alexander has said. Young has scored 16 goals and was twice named League Two player of the month. (FL72)

Luton are set to recall striker from League Two strugglers Colchester United, with the intention of sending him out to another side in the third tier of English football. (Luton today)

2. Joe Taylor (Colchester loan recall)

Luton are set to recall striker from League Two strugglers Colchester United, with the intention of sending him out to another side in the third tier of English football. (Luton today)

Swindon Town have confirmed that Dan Kemp has been recalled from his loan spell with the club by Milton Keynes Dons. Kemp, who has scored 16 goals for Swindon and assisted eight goals during his six-month stay with the club, has returned to his parent club. (Swindon Advertiser)

3. Dan Kemp (MK Dons)

Swindon Town have confirmed that Dan Kemp has been recalled from his loan spell with the club by Milton Keynes Dons. Kemp, who has scored 16 goals for Swindon and assisted eight goals during his six-month stay with the club, has returned to his parent club. (Swindon Advertiser)

Midfielder Eddie Ince has been offered a deal by Swindon Town’s Australian owner Clem Morfuni, as the plumbing mogul looks to parachute home-grown teenage talent into the League Two club. (Ftbl.com.au)

4. Eddie Ince (Brisbane to Swindon)

Midfielder Eddie Ince has been offered a deal by Swindon Town's Australian owner Clem Morfuni, as the plumbing mogul looks to parachute home-grown teenage talent into the League Two club. (Ftbl.com.au)

