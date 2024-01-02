The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
League Two sides have already taken advantage with Notts County, Wrexham and Walsall amongst those who have already agreed deals for new players or with current squad members.
MK Dons have done some sharp business in the loan market, while Colchester United will need to find a new striker after they lost Joe Taylor following his recall by Luton.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals as of 2nd January 2024.
1. Jake Young (Bradford City)
Bradford City will be recalling striker Jake Young from his loan at League Two rivals Swindon Town, Graham Alexander has said. Young has scored 16 goals and was twice named League Two player of the month. (FL72) Photo: George Wood
2. Joe Taylor (Colchester loan recall)
Luton are set to recall striker from League Two strugglers Colchester United, with the intention of sending him out to another side in the third tier of English football. (Luton today) Photo: Alex Pantling
3. Dan Kemp (MK Dons)
Swindon Town have confirmed that Dan Kemp has been recalled from his loan spell with the club by Milton Keynes Dons. Kemp, who has scored 16 goals for Swindon and assisted eight goals during his six-month stay with the club, has returned to his parent club. (Swindon Advertiser) Photo: Clive Mason
4. Eddie Ince (Brisbane to Swindon)
Midfielder Eddie Ince has been offered a deal by Swindon Town’s Australian owner Clem Morfuni, as the plumbing mogul looks to parachute home-grown teenage talent into the League Two club. (Ftbl.com.au) Photo: Ben Hoskins