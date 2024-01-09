The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 9th January 2024.
1. Mansfield Town
Mansfield Town are trying to bring in a loan forward ahead of Saturday's trip to Morecambe. And boss Nigel Clough is looking at a couple of other potential forward signings as Stags prepare for bad news on the injury to Rhys Oates. (Mansfield Chad) Photo: Chris Holloway
2. Matthew Craig
Doncaster Rovers are poised to land Tottenham Hotspur youngster Matthew Craig on loan, as detailed in a report by Football London. Rovers are set to sign the midfielder on a temporary deal until the end of the season as they look to climb up the League Two table. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Jamie Cumming
Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has been tipped to move to League One side Oxford United. United need a new keeper after the departure of James Beadle. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jake Young
Port Vale have joined the hunt for Bradford City’s prolific forward Jake Young, as reported by Alan Nixon via his Patreon. The 22-year old spent the first half of the season on loan at Bradford’s League Two rivals Swindon Town and hit a rich vain of form for The Robins, hitting the net on 16 occasions. Photo: George Wood