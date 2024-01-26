Clubs around League Two are busy fine-tuning their squads with loan deals for Premier League and Championship youngsters very much the order of the day.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 26th January 2024.
1. Harry Anderson
Harry Anderson has joined Colchester United on loan from Stevenage. He has found game time limited at Stevenage and will link up with his former Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley. (The Comet) Photo: Pete Norton
2. Radek Vitek
Accrington Stanley have signed goalkeeper Radek Vitek on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the campaign. Vitek was part of the squad that won the FA Youth Cup in 2022. (Lancashire Telegraph) Photo: Ash Donelon
3. Kamil Conteh
Bristol Rovers have agreed a club-record fee to sign Kamil Conteh from Grimsby Town. After an outstanding first half of the season for the Mariners in League Two, Conteh was subject to interest from numerous clubs, some of which are understood to also be from League One as well as the Championship (Bristol Live) Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
4. Josh Walker
League Two side Gillingham have signed Burton Albion striker Josh Walker on loan until the end of the season. The 26-year-old, who was an academy player with Tottenham and Fulham, came up through non-league football and had spells at Wealdstone, Barnet and Dagenham & Redbridge. (BBC) Photo: Pete Norton