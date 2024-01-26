News you can trust since 1925
League Two transfer window: Colchester United sign Stevenage man, Man United goalkeeper joins Accrington Stanley, Bristol Rovers agree club-record fee for Grimsby Town player and Gillingham sign Burton Albion striker - 26th Jan 2024

The transfer window will be slammed shut in just a few days.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 13:33 GMT

Clubs around League Two are busy fine-tuning their squads with loan deals for Premier League and Championship youngsters very much the order of the day.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 26th January 2024.

Harry Anderson has joined Colchester United on loan from Stevenage. He has found game time limited at Stevenage and will link up with his former Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley. (The Comet)

1. Harry Anderson

Harry Anderson has joined Colchester United on loan from Stevenage. He has found game time limited at Stevenage and will link up with his former Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley. (The Comet) Photo: Pete Norton

Accrington Stanley have signed goalkeeper Radek Vitek on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the campaign. Vitek was part of the squad that won the FA Youth Cup in 2022. (Lancashire Telegraph)

2. Radek Vitek

Accrington Stanley have signed goalkeeper Radek Vitek on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the campaign. Vitek was part of the squad that won the FA Youth Cup in 2022. (Lancashire Telegraph) Photo: Ash Donelon

Bristol Rovers have agreed a club-record fee to sign Kamil Conteh from Grimsby Town. After an outstanding first half of the season for the Mariners in League Two, Conteh was subject to interest from numerous clubs, some of which are understood to also be from League One as well as the Championship (Bristol Live)

3. Kamil Conteh

Bristol Rovers have agreed a club-record fee to sign Kamil Conteh from Grimsby Town. After an outstanding first half of the season for the Mariners in League Two, Conteh was subject to interest from numerous clubs, some of which are understood to also be from League One as well as the Championship (Bristol Live) Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

League Two side Gillingham have signed Burton Albion striker Josh Walker on loan until the end of the season. The 26-year-old, who was an academy player with Tottenham and Fulham, came up through non-league football and had spells at Wealdstone, Barnet and Dagenham & Redbridge. (BBC)

4. Josh Walker

League Two side Gillingham have signed Burton Albion striker Josh Walker on loan until the end of the season. The 26-year-old, who was an academy player with Tottenham and Fulham, came up through non-league football and had spells at Wealdstone, Barnet and Dagenham & Redbridge. (BBC) Photo: Pete Norton

