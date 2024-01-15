The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 15th January 2024.
1. Lewis Ward
Charlton Athletic are set to sign the Swindon Town goalkeeper Lewis Ward on a permanent transfer, according to the South London Press. The 26-year-old joined the League Two outfit in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer and has so far had five outings for Swindon in the league. Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Alfie Kilgour
Mansfield Town defender Alfie Kilgour has agreed a new contract to run to the end of next season. The 25-year-old has been out of action since rupturing an Achilles tendon against Doncaster Rovers last August. Photo: Stu Forster
3. Jake Young
Carlisle have confirmed they have had a bid for a player knocked back. It is thought they may have been the League One side who made the latest offer for Jake Young.
Bradford City revealed that a second attempt had been made to sign the striker ahead of the Colchester game, reports The Telegraph and Argus. Photo: George Wood
4. Jonson Clarke-Harris
Wrexham target Jonson Clarke-Harris' move to Charlton from Peterborough has reportedly gone quiet, handing a transfer boost to the Red Dragons. (Goal) Photo: Catherine Ivill