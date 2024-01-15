The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 15th January 2024.
1. Jake Young
Carlisle have confirmed they have had a bid for a player knocked back. It is thought they may have been the League One side who made the latest offer for Jake Young.
Bradford City revealed that a second attempt had been made to sign the striker ahead of the Colchester game, reports The Telegraph and Argus. Photo: George Wood
2. Jonson Clarke-Harris
Wrexham target Jonson Clarke-Harris' move to Charlton from Peterborough has reportedly gone quiet, handing a transfer boost to the Red Dragons. (Goal) Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Mo Faal
Mo Faal's loan at Doncaster Rovers from West Bromwich Albion has ended. The striker scored nine goals in 33 appearances for Rovers during the first half of the season. Photo: Jess Hornby
4. Paul Glatzel
Paul Glatzel has completed a permanent move from Liverpool to League Two team Swindon Town. The striker embarks on a new chapter in his career after more than a decade with the Reds, having joined the club’s Academy as an U9. Photo: Gareth Copley