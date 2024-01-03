The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Doncaster Rovers are eyeing up Crystal Palace midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison after Tyler Roberts was recalled by Wolves.
Bradford manager Graham Alexander has discussed his thoughts on Jake Young after recalling him from his prolific loan spell at Swindon Town.
Those, and the latest rumours and done deals, as of 2nd January 2024 here.
1. Gwion Edwards (Morecambe)
Morecambe have signed Gwion Edwards on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website. Morecambe have handed the winger a contract until the end of the season. Photo: Dan Istitene
2. James Connolly (Bristol Rovers)
Bristol Rovers have recalled centre-back James Connolly from his season-long loan spell at Morecambe with Matt Taylor short on defensive options following James Wilson's latest setback. (BristolLive) Photo: Harry Trump
3. Billy Waters (Wrexham)
FC Halifax Town boss Chris Millington has said he ‘wouldn’t turn down’ the opportunity to sign Wrexham attacker Billy Waters this winter. Wrexham signed the forward from Barrow last year but his game time at the Racecourse Ground has dried up this season. (Halifax Courier) Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON
4. Reece Welch (Everton)
Everton are expected to recall Reece Welch from his loan at Forest Green Rovers, according to a report by GloucestershireLive. Forest Green Rovers signed the defender in the last summer transfer window following their relegation to League Two. Photo: Rob Carr