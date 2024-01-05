The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 5th January 2024.
1. Timi Odusina
Bradford City have agreed to extend the defender’s loan spell with the National League club, where he has made nine appearances. Odusina has played just seven times for City since signing from Hartlepool in the summer of 2022. He still has another season after this one on his contract at Valley Parade. (Telegraph&Argus) Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jaden Warner (Norwich City)
Notts County and Stockport County are among the sides interested as Norwich City consider loaning out young defender Jaden Warner, according to the Sunday Mirror's Darren Witcoop. Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC:
3. Connor O’Riordan
Blackburn Rovers look set to sign Crewe Alexandra’s Connor O’Riordan, as per the Lancashire Telegraph. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Rob Apter
Midfielder Rob Apter has returned to his parent club Blackpool following his loan spell at Tranmere Rovers. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a hugely successful period at Prenton Park during the first half of the season, scoring five goals and providing two assists across 21 appearances in all competitions. (WirralGlobe) Photo: Bryn Lennon