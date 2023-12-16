News you can trust since 1925
League Two: Doncaster Rovers v Morecambe LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Doncaster Rovers’ League Two fixture at home to Morecambe.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 16th Dec 2023, 14:26 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 14:26 GMT
Doncaster Rovers are looking to continue their impressive League Two home form against MorecambeDoncaster Rovers are looking to continue their impressive League Two home form against Morecambe
We will bring you all the major updates throughout the afternoon as Rovers look to make it six league wins out of seven at home against a Morecambe side which hasn’t won in the league since October. There will be a match report after the final whistle, as well as reaction from manager Grant McCann.

15:36 GMT

35

Morecambe double their lead. King, who scored the first, turns supplier, slipping in Mellon. The Rovers fans claim offside but the flag stays down. Jones denies Mellon initially but the striker makes no mistake at the second attempt.

0-2

15:35 GMT

34

Goal - Doncaster 0-2 Morecambe (Michael Mellon)

15:33 GMT

33

A Nixon shot after cutting inside on his right foot is headed away.

0-1

15:31 GMT

30

15 minutes to go until half time. Doncaster starting to press a bit more in a bid to find a leveller.

0-1

15:29 GMT

28

First yellow card of the game goes to Morecambe's David Tutonda for a foul on the far side.

0-1

15:27 GMT

26

Morecambe come forward but Adam Mayor's fierce drive lands in Row Z.

0-1

15:22 GMT

20

Ohhhh so close for Rovers. Twice!! Corner is taken short before being whipped into the far post by Tom Nixon but Adam Smith forces the ball behind for another corner. The second one comes and ends with Faal having a short blocked before lashing wide.

0-1

15:20 GMT

20

Rovers force their first corner after good work by Joe Ironside, Mo Faal and Kyle Hurst.

0-1

15:09 GMT

7

The visitors lead. Rovers fail to clear a corner. The ball comes out to Eli King on the edge of the box who curls a super shot into the far bottom corner.

0-1

15:08 GMT

7

Goal - Doncaster 0-1 Morecambe (Eli King)

