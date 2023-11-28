League Two: Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates throughout the evening as Rovers look to return to winning ways following back-to-back league defeats at AFC Wimbledon and Crewe Alexandra. There will also be a match report after the final whistle, as well as reaction from manager Grant McCann.
Second half
Rovers get the second half under way, kicking from left to right as we see it in the West Stand.
Half time
Rovers took the lead in the 33rd minute after Jack Senior's corner went in off the unfortunate Zach Mitchell. But immediately after Senior was subbed off after sustaining an injury earlier in the half, Joseph Taylor levelled for Colchester. The visitors could have even led by the end of the half but Louis Jones produced a brilliant double save to deny Taylor and Mitchell.
And there goes the half time whistle. A game that came into life towards the end of the first half.
45 + 5
What a double save from Jones! First Taylor from the edge of the box after the corner isn't cleared and then the keeper is up quickly to deny Mitchell. Brilliant reflexes!
45 + 4
Colchester win their first corner deep into first half stoppage time.
Six minutes of additional time at the end of the half.
Taylor makes no mistake this time. He is played through and keep his composure to fire a low show past Jones which arrows into the bottom corner.
Goal Doncaster 1-1 Colchester
Having provided the assist for Rovers' goal, Senior, who was on the end of that late tackle from Hopper earlier in the half, has to be replaced by Joseph Olowu. 1-0
Ohhhh Colchester should be level! But how is he not offside? The ball is scooped over the top for Joseph Taylor who is in acres of space and only has Louis Jones to beat but he takes the shot on first time and Jones saves. The fans were wanting the flag to be raised but the assistant ref kept it down. 1-0.