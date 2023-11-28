News you can trust since 1925
League Two: Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Doncaster Rovers’ League Two clash at home to Colchester United.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 28th Nov 2023, 19:02 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 19:02 GMT
Live updates from Doncaster Rovers' League Two clash with Colchester United. (Photo credit: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)Live updates from Doncaster Rovers' League Two clash with Colchester United. (Photo credit: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)
We will bring you all the major updates throughout the evening as Rovers look to return to winning ways following back-to-back league defeats at AFC Wimbledon and Crewe Alexandra. There will also be a match report after the final whistle, as well as reaction from manager Grant McCann.

League Two: Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United LIVE

20:52 GMT

Second half

Rovers get the second half under way, kicking from left to right as we see it in the West Stand.

1-1

20:42 GMT

Half time

Rovers took the lead in the 33rd minute after Jack Senior's corner went in off the unfortunate Zach Mitchell. But immediately after Senior was subbed off after sustaining an injury earlier in the half, Joseph Taylor levelled for Colchester. The visitors could have even led by the end of the half but Louis Jones produced a brilliant double save to deny Taylor and Mitchell.

20:38 GMT

Half time

And there goes the half time whistle. A game that came into life towards the end of the first half.

20:37 GMT

45 + 5

What a double save from Jones! First Taylor from the edge of the box after the corner isn't cleared and then the keeper is up quickly to deny Mitchell. Brilliant reflexes!

1-1

20:36 GMT

45 + 4

Colchester win their first corner deep into first half stoppage time.

1-1

20:32 GMT

45

Six minutes of additional time at the end of the half.

1-1

20:30 GMT

43

Taylor makes no mistake this time. He is played through and keep his composure to fire a low show past Jones which arrows into the bottom corner.

1-1

20:29 GMT

43

Goal Doncaster 1-1 Colchester

20:29 GMT

42

Having provided the assist for Rovers' goal, Senior, who was on the end of that late tackle from Hopper earlier in the half, has to be replaced by Joseph Olowu. 1-0

20:27 GMT

40

Ohhhh Colchester should be level! But how is he not offside? The ball is scooped over the top for Joseph Taylor who is in acres of space and only has Louis Jones to beat but he takes the shot on first time and Jones saves. The fans were wanting the flag to be raised but the assistant ref kept it down. 1-0.

