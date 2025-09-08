Doncaster Rovers have enjoyed a great start to life in League One with five wins in their opening seven games.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers have enjoyed a great start to life in League One with five wins in their opening seven games.

League One's latest relegation odds as promoted Donncaster Rovers, AFC Wimbledon and Bradford City all enjoy strong starts

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
It’s been a dream start to the season for Rovers.

Victory over Bradford at the weekend gave promoted Doncaster a fifth win in their opening seven League One games.

Rovers have shown they more than belong with any fears that they may struggle after making the step up being firmly put to bed.

They are already 12 points clear of the drop zone and have a nice buffer in place should they fade as the punishing season develops.

So who are the favourites for the drop and where is the value? Here are the latest odds courtesy of SkyBet.

Have your say on who is getting relegated by joining the debate on our social media channels.

Get the latest Rovers news hereeach day.

150/1

1. Luton Town

150/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
100/1

2. Huddersfield Town

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
100/1

3. Cardiff City

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
50/1

4. Bolton Wanderers

50/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBradford CityBradfordDoncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice