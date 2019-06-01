League One & Two rumours: Portsmouth confident in 'bidding war' for sought after defender whilst Sunderland are linked with a host of strikers - including Doncaster Rovers star | Carlisle board claim they've done 'everything' they can to keep key man

All the latest League One and Two transfer gossip and rumours.

Sunderland have been linked with moves for strikers Tyler Walker, Tom Eaves, Freddie Ladapo, John Marquis, James Norwood, Macauley Bonne, Nicky Maynard, Chuks Aneke and Kieran Agard. (Chronicle)

John Marquis has been the most heavily linked out of the eight. (Sunderland Echo)

Shrewsbury Town have completed the signing of Telford United forward Daniel Udoh on a 2-year deal for an undisclosed fee, becoming their second signing of the week following the arrival of defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Various)

Rotherham United are interested in re-signing Tom Adeyemi and Grant Ward. (East Anglian Times)

Out of favour Reading striker Marc McNulty is being linked with a return to former club Coventry City this summer (Sottish Sun)

Portsmouth confident bidding war can drive up the price for Brighton, Stoke, Bristol City and Leeds target Matt Clarke. (Portsmouth News)

Jamie Devitt, Andy Cook and Omar Bogle are among League One and Two players who could move during the summer transfer window. (Grimsby Live)

Carlisle United chief David Holdsworth insists the club have done “everything we can” to keep star man Jamie Devitt. (News & Star)

Forest Green striker James Norwood is set to sign a three-year contract with Ipswich Town, despite interest from Sunderland. (Stroud News)