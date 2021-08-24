The clash comes following Doncaster’s penalty shootout victory over Walsall in the last round following a 0-0 stalemate.

A number of players are likely to miss the trip to the b365 Stadium - Tom Anderson and John Bostock were already ruled out, Tiago Cukur has a slight tear on his calf and Ethan Galbraith will be rested due to match fitness.

On tonight’s team news, Richie Wellens said: “Ro-Shaun has got a massively swollen knee, Tom Anderson has that scan - so do we risk Cameron John when he’s our only fit centre half?

“These are the decisions we have to make. I’m not going to make them until we have some clarity on the players in the morning.

“We don’t risk Tommy Rowe. Not at all.

“The way he plays, you can say to him to go and play and take it easy but he doesn’t. He sees things, he runs and puts maximum effort into everything.

“He’ll be on the bench.”

