Rovers drew 0-0 with Walsall on Tuesday, before beating the League Two side on penalties and progressing to the next round.

The draw last night resulted in a trip to Stoke for Richie Wellens’ team - a fixture that will be played the week commencing August 23.

Doncaster have won twice in their last five meetings with the Potters (D1 L2) and will be hoping to make it three in their favour as they travel to the bet365 Stadium.

The two sides last faced each other in a 2-1 win for Stoke City in the FA Cup in 2016.

We gathered the best of today’s League One transfer gossip below...

1. Morecambe confirm signing of ex-Spurs youngster Morecambe have signed ex-Spurs forward Shayon Harrison. The 24-year-old was most recently with AFC Wimbledon but was released after making only one appearance for the club. (The 72)

2. Numerous Championship clubs keeping tabs on AFC Wimbledon defender Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Huddersfield are among the clubs eyeing up AFC Wimbledon's Nesta Guinness-Walker. The 21-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with the League One side. (Football League World)

3. Championship club bid 6-figure sum for Crewe Alexandra player A un-named Championship club have submitted a 6-figure bid for Crewe's Owen Dale. The forward is keen on a move to the second tier. (Football Insider)

4. Sheffield United boss opens door for Daniel Jebbison to leave on loan Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted that Jebbison "needs to play games" and has said he can leave the club on loan this summer. Sunderland are keen on bringing the striker to Wearside this summer. (The Star)