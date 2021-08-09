Wellens handed out ten debuts on Saturday as Rovers lost 2-1 to AFC Wimbledon at the Keepmoat Stadium.

“I’m really disappointed but we know where we are,” he said. “It’s a rebuild and there are going to be times when we have to suffer.

“As long as we suffer together and we’re going in the same direction, I am good with that. But we do need to improve and we need to get our injured players back.”

We have gathered the best of League One’s rumours below...

1. Nottingham Forest keen on Sheffield Wednesday full-back Nottingham Forest are reportedly looking to sign Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer to bolster their defence. The 29-year-old has one year remaining on his contract so could be available in a cut-price deal. (NottinghamshireLive)

2. Steve Cotterill hints at Shrewsbury midfielder exit Steve Cotterill has hinted that midfielder Ollie Norburn may leave the club this summer. Cotterill has stripped Norburn of his captaincy and claimed the 28-year-old was well behind his team-mates' fitness levels. (Shropshire Star)

3. Swansea City closing in on deal for Ipswich Town captain Swansea City are negotiating a deal for Ipswich Town's Flynn Downes after they accepted an offer in principle over the weekend. The Swans are looking to the 22-year-old to replace Matt Grimes. (Swansea Independent)

4. Sheffield Wednesday eyeing move for Pompey forward Darren Moore is reportedly targeting Portsmouth's Ellis Harrison. The Owls are likely to delve into the transfer market after Josh Windass was ruled out of action for the next two months. (The News)