Doncaster Rovers are awaiting the results of a scan on the ankle of Anderson after he limped off against Portsmouth.

On the skipper’s injury, Wellens said: "Once he waves that he needs treatment, you know. He's not the type to stay down.

"He's been having injections on the specific area so we'll get him scanned and take it from there."

Meanwhile Bostock suffered a back spasm during the second half of the weekend’s game.

“It’s just a back spasm,” Wellens said.

"He won't play Tuesday because there's no need and I'm probably going to make loads of changes because the team needs freshening up.

"The most important game is next Saturday so we'll make loads of changes.”

