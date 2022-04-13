League One news: EFL release key dates for Doncaster Rovers fans to watch out for with 2022/23 season and World Cup on the horizon
Some key dates for the 2022/23 season have been released by the EFL.
By Sportsdesk
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 2:18 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 2:24 pm
The EFL have confirmed that fixtures for the 2022/23 season will be revealed on Thursday, June 23.
The new season will begin on Saturday July 30.
League One will play through the World Cup, whilst the Championship will pause on November 12 and resume again on December 10.
The final set of games will take place on the weekend of May 6, 2023.
