League One news: EFL release key dates for Doncaster Rovers fans to watch out for with 2022/23 season and World Cup on the horizon

The EFL have confirmed that fixtures for the 2022/23 season will be revealed on Thursday, June 23.

The new season will begin on Saturday July 30.

League One will play through the World Cup, whilst the Championship will pause on November 12 and resume again on December 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers. PIcture: Getty Images

The final set of games will take place on the weekend of May 6, 2023.