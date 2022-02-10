League One latest: Former Doncaster Rovers boss in frame for Sunderland job with Roy Keane reportedly out of the running
Roy Keane is no longer in the frame to become Sunderland’s new manager – according to The Athletic.
A report this morning claims that the Irishman is no longer being considered for the role – despite having two interviews for the position and apparently being offered the job on Wednesday night.
The Athletic story stated: ‘Sources who know Keane were discussing how his arrival on Wearside would galvanise the club.
‘But over the course of Wednesday evening it became apparent that this might not be the case’.
Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain Keane had been the front-runner for a return to Sunderland, whom he guided back to the Premier League in 2006-7.
His apparent withdrawal from the process leaves Grant McCann, Alex Neil and Sabri Lamouchi in the frame to succeed Lee Johnson.
Johnson was sacked after the Black Cats’ 6-0 thumping at the hands of Bolton last month. Sunderland have lost all three games since that victory over the Blues and now sit fourth in the League One table.
McCann, who guided Rovers to the play-offs in 2019, was sacked by Hull City last month following the club’s takeover.